Vision: Heavenly Treasure Ball Gown Ministry Is Still Going Strong | Vision

Vision: Heavenly Treasure Ball Gown Ministry Is Still Going Strong

LINESVILLE Fifteen years ago, Ruthella Coder was looking for wedding dresses for her daughters.

She opened a closet and discovered that it was full of prom dresses that her daughters had once worn and hung it up with the intention of wearing them again someday.

This, as is most often the case, never happened.

Coder decided to do something with the dresses.

Rather than throw them away, she decided to do something different: she would give them to young girls who might not be able to make it to their prom due to the expenses associated with the annual event , from dresses to shoes to matching accessories.

Her daughters agreed with her decision to get rid of the dresses.

Coder went to the pastor of Linesville Baptist Church and asked if the church would be available to host an annual event where girls would go pick out their dress without having to worry about money.

He was enthusiastic about the idea and the Heavenly Treasure Ball Gown Ministry was formed.

It all started with 50 dresses donated by friends and family.

Fifteen years later, she is still going strong.

Next month, the doors of the church will be open to young girls, regardless of where they live, and they will be able to purchase a dress, shoes and accessories.

In this case, the term boutique means checking out the dress they might like, trying it on for size, and then finding matching accessories.

The entire outfit is then free.

There's no need to have a credit card or look at a price tag to decide if it's within the budget.

And if slight modifications prove necessary again, there's no problem.

This year, the program also has a seamstress on site in case of minor alterations.

Although she is the founder of the ministry, she said she has about 100 different volunteers who help her, emphasizing that the ministry could not function without all of them.

She said when the girls arrive, a volunteer will meet her and help her with her selection.

And there will be plenty of dresses to choose from, ranging from size 0 to size 22 and in every color and pattern imaginable.

Every year the dresses are eliminated to ensure they are still in fashion.

In addition to dresses, other items that have been donated and are available for free include shoes and jewelry. Coder repeatedly stated that the shoes were only worn once to prom.

In fact, this year there are 550 blouses in the selection, 11 times more than when the program began 15 years ago.

Coder said some of the dresses were brand new and donated by The Winner boutique in Sharon and a bridal boutique in Ohio, both of which donated boxes and boxes of dresses.

Coder said proms are special and his idea was to make sure no one is left out due to financial constraints. Many young women simply weren't able to go to their prom because their families couldn't afford it, she said. This ministry helps meet needs.

The need is obviously there, she said. In the past, they have had customers from as far away as the New York state line, central Ohio, Franklin and Titusville, to name a few.

It's a blessing, she said of the ministry, emphasizing that it's not just a blessing for young women, but all volunteers receive a blessing, she said.

They are lucky to have the idea to help young women get to their special prom, but it is also a blessing to see the girls' happiness, as well as to know that they performed a small role in achieving this happiness.

She said many of the volunteers are friends and acquaintances she met while serving on other boards. Although she is involved in organizations, she says this ministry is my passion. That's why she continues to work every year to help young girls realize their dream of going to prom.

Coder said there were no applications for the program. However, girls are asked to register, indicating their name and the high school they attend.

No financial information is requested.

The ministry is there to meet needs.

She hopes the girls and their families will respond to the ministry.

This year, the church door will be open on March 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and again on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church is located at 6114 US Highway 6, Linesville.

