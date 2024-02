The best denims fall/winter 2024-2025 at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Denim was very present in the fall/winter 2024-2025 collections presented at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Ranging from sheer coated jeans to denim trench coats, Won Hundred has revisited its denim archives for its 20th birthday. “For this season, we ignite the heart and soul of Won Hundred, denim is the focal point of our jubilee collection. We dug deep into our archives to reimagine the iconic denim styles that played a pivotal role in our early years,” said Nikolaj Nielsen, founder and creative director of Won Hundred. The Copenhagen-based brand has refreshed its classic slim jean with a looser, more contemporary fit. This transformation is achieved by integrating panels from additional deadstock denim. The brand also introduced the Genoa, a pair of straight-leg jeans with a subtle boot cut. Head-to-toe denim looks came in many forms. Skall Studio style denim jackets with long skirts and denim button-down shirt, straight jeans. The same medium indigo wash was used throughout the collection, creating a cohesive look. Stine Goya showed a belted denim suit, a trend also seen at Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Weeks. Gestuz's take on double denim included denim anoraks worn with cargo jeans and coordinates such as black beaded fringe jackets and jeans. Dirty washes made some of Vein and Won Hundred's clothes look grainy. The western trend has also made its way to Copenhagen. In Munthe's collection, wide-leg jeans were trimmed with metallic beaded fringes and the long skirt was replaced by the denim prairie skirt. Textured denim made an impact in Copenhagen. Designer Thelma Rut Gunnarsdóttir has transformed a traditional craft like crochet into theatrical showpieces. Hook-covered metal structures swirled around the models. Crochet inserts and fringe also snaked down the legs of baggy jeans and Bermuda shorts. Texture and skin went hand in hand at Alectra Rothschild by Masulina's debut show. The Danish brand presented shredded jeans as well as unconstructed low-rise jeans with belt stripes crisscrossing the torso. Other designers have turned to sustainable laser technology to apply prints to denim. Marimekko's signature Unikko floral design has been laser etched onto work shirts and denim jeans for the brand's first-ever denim line called Maridenim. Helmstedt's expanded denim collection featured short-sleeve, patchwork-print jeans, jumpsuits and trench coats. Some were adorned with alien and mushroom brooches.

