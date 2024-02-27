Brittany Mahomes appears to be twins with Taylor Swift in evening dress





A few Swifties believe Brittany Mahomes wore the same silver dress that Taylor Swift modeled for the cover of TIME's 2023 Person of the Year issue last December to a recent bachelorette party in Tulum. Taking to her Instagram Story, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared a bunch of photos from the festivities in Tulum, which showed her wearing a sparkling dress with a balconette bodice and a plunging neckline. It looked almost identical to the crystal embellished dress by Area who Swift stunned for her TIME shoot. Brittany Mahomes celebrates her friends' bachelorette party in Tulum.

Instagram/Brittany Mahomes Taylor Swift named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. Inez and Vinoodh for TIME Brittany hasn't shared the designer of her dress yet, but perhaps she borrowed it from her best friend, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has worn pieces from Area before, including the pair of crystal-embellished split jeans she wore to Super Bowl 2024, which exhausted After. Brittany, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 rookie and 14-time Grammy winner, appears to have a close friendship, as seen in photos of them cheering together at Chiefs games, or holding hands during their trips to New York together. Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes during the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024. Instagram/Brittany Mahomes Taylor Swift celebrates with Brittany Mahomes during the Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Getty Images The two even threw a handshake when the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22. Swift also hosted Brittany and some of the other Chiefs players at her Tribeca apartment to watch the NFL international game against the Miami Dolphins on November 5. Kelce and Mahomes both praised Swift, who has become a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom since she began dating the All-Pro tight end.

