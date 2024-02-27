Utah men's basketball falls to Colorado on the road





The University of Utah men's basketball team (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12) got off to a slow start against Colorado, trailing by as many as 17 points. An explosive goal burst by Gabe Madsenhelped narrow the gap to just nine points at halftime. The second half, however, was similar to the first, as Utah couldn't string together enough stops to take Colorado's lead. Every time Utah looked like it was going to score, the Buffaloes' explosive offensive attack took over and limited the Utes' ability to close the gap. The defensive pressure of the ball and ability to score at all levels for Colorado proved too much to handle for the Utes, who ultimately fell. 89-65 in Boulder. First half First-half struggles have plagued Utah all year, and that theme continued throughout this game as well. With 14:55 left in the first half, the Utes found themselves trailing 14-5, forcing head coach Craig Smith to take his first timeout just five minutes into the contest. Utah's defensive energy wasn't effective enough as Colorado continued to find open shooters on nice drives and kicks from their guards, leading to uncontested jump shots and layups that the Buffaloes overthrew effortlessly. At the 7:05 mark of the first half, Utah was 17 points down from the televised timeout, and things started to look dire for a Utah team that was coming off its first Pac-12 road victory of the year a week earlier. Fortunately for the Utes, two three-pointers from Madsen as well as layups from Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson, Devon SmithAnd Hunter Erickson helped cut the lead to just 9 points as Utah trailed 43-34 before halftime. After a half that could be described as less than ideal, a nine-point halftime deficit was a very positive sign for Coach Smith and the team. Second part Utah entered the second half looking to capitalize on its scoring late in the first half, but Colorado's defense was prepared for whatever the Utes threw at them. The Buffaloes came out of halftime looking to build more than a nine-point lead, and that's exactly what they were able to do. Less than three minutes into the second half, a three-pointer by Colorado guard KJ Simpson opened a 15-point lead. Utah continued to fight, however, as a Madsen layup cut Buffalo's lead to 10 points with 14:11 to play. It was Utah's closest to Colorado the rest of the game, as the Buffaloes managed to take a 19-point advantage at the 10:41 mark. The Utes had no answer to Colorado's explosive offense as the Buffaloes continued to do the same for the rest of the game. Colorado's remarkable 54.2 percent field goal shooting and 88.2 percent free throw shooting were too much for Utah to handle, as the Buffaloes won 89-65. Utes fills out the stat sheet Madsen led Utah with 18 points, and Smith was right behind with 15 points, also dishing out five assists and grabbing six rebounds. Keba Keïta scored eight points, while the other big man, Carlson, poured in six points to round out the majority of Utah's scoring. What's next for the Utes? Utah's NCAA Tournament hopes are still alive as they look to string together some much-needed conference wins down the stretch. The Utes' next challenge will be a Stanford team that has lost four straight games. The Stanford Cardinals will travel to Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 29th at 6:30 p.m. MST. Utah looks to bounce back in a big way against a formidable conference opponent. [email protected] @Kylegarr23

