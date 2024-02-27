Meghan Markle's high fashion appearance praised by fans





The Duchess of Sussex's famous style has become the focus of a new viral video, after footage of the royal's appearance at a high-profile ceremony in London in 2022 resurfaced on TikTok. Since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan has become one of the most closely watched royals in the world from a fashion perspective. The outfits she wears for public and private occasions are faithfully reported and analyzed by the fashion press. Since the start of her royal career, Meghan's style choices have raised eyebrows, particularly when she was working on behalf of the monarchy. The Duchess's penchant for French tailoring ran counter to the tendency of British royals to dress almost exclusively in British fashion for prestigious events, particularly royal weddings. The Duchess of Sussex wears a wide-brimmed hat; and (inset) with the Duke of Sussex, both at St Paul's Cathedral, London, attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, 3 June 2022….

For the royal event, Meghan wore a haute couture outfit from Christian Dior.

For her wedding dress, Meghan opted for a haute-couture dress from the Parisian house Givenchy. This cheeky choice contrasted with the Duchess's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who married in an Alexander McQueen creation. Although made in Paris by a French fashion house, Meghan's dress had an important connection to Britain; it was designed by the creative director of the house, the British Clare Waight Keller. Meghan and Waight Keller have a working relationship. On February 22, they were photographed having lunch together in California. Waight Keller left Givenchy in 2020, the same year Meghan left the royal family and moved to the United States. In addition to Givenchy, Meghan has dressed some of France's other most famous fashion brands, from Chanel to Christian Dior. The latter designed one of Meghan's most notable event outfits, praised in a new viral clip. Uploaded to TikTok by user @princess__jo earlier this month, duchess images Her arrival at Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee thanksgiving service was praised by fans. The elegant white coat dress outfit chosen for the occasion is highlighted. Meghan attended the ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 alongside Prince Harry. It was their first public appearance together at a major royal event since their controversial split from the monarchy two years earlier and since their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. For the occasion, Meghan was dressed in a creation by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of the Christian Dior house. Taking the form of a classically cut coat dress, the design is inspired by British menswear, with a back slit over the shoulders similar to those found in raincoats. The coat dress was done in a pale chalk color with matching hat, gloves and shoes. Footage of the Duchess at the event chatting to guests and holding Prince Harry's hand has been viewed more than 280,000 times. The video received more than 6,500 likes and nearly 400 comments, many of which praised Meghan's impactful style. “Beautiful outfit by Meghan,” one TikTok user wrote. “So in love, loved this outfit,” posted another, with an additional comment: “Beautiful and loving couple.” James Crawford-Smith is News weekThe Royal London Reporter, based in London. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on News weekIt is The Royals Facebook page. Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would like to hear from you. Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

