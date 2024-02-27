Another! Solanges Son Julez walked for Versace at Milan Fashion Week





Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Celebrity-turned-model offspring Juelz J. Smith Jr, walked for Versace at Milan Fashion Week this past weekend. This will mark Julez's second major appearance on the podium in the last two weeks. His mother, Solange Knowles, was there to cheer him on as he confidently owned the track. Smith dazzled the audience with a look from Versace's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which was an elegant dark brown leather jacket and pants set. Tina Knowles showed her little baby some love on Instagram, sharing an image of him wearing straight cornrows and two leather ensembles walking the runway at his two recent shows. My grandson walked in the Versace fashion show in Milan, Italy yesterday for European Fashion Week. He also participated in American Fashion Week for the brand “Luar”. Okay model @iamjulezjsmith He responded to the love in the comments and sent it back immediately. I love you grandma, he wrote under the post. MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: A model walks the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Before shaking up the runways in Milan, as mentioned, Smith made her modeling debut at the LUAR show during New York Fashion Week on February 13. In addition to the presence of his mother, his aunt Beyonc and his grandmother Tina were there to show him. a little love. While her runway career is only just taking off, Smith's modeling days date back to her toddler days. When Julez was three, he was the face of Baby Jamz, a hip-hop-inspired toy line created by Music World Entertainment, a label founded by his grandfather, Matthew Knowles. His mother, Solange, was also part of the business. The apple is not far away in this context. Solange Knowles is a fashion-forward fashion icon herself, constantly pushing the boundaries with her wardrobe, her music, and just about anything else you can think of. In case you didn't know, the versatile star wrote music for an original piece for New York City Ballet's 2022 production. Likewise, when Juelz isn't making his mark on a podium, he's also multifaceted, playing basketball, showing he's a lyricist in the making, or producing beats. I produce a little. I make beats. So that’s something I find fun. I don't really think I would go that far, but you know, on the side, do that, the 19-year-old told 97.9 The Box in 2019. But it's fun, though, I like producing. We can't wait to see what Julez does next and that, like his mother, there are no limits to what he can do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/lifestyle/solange-son-julez/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos