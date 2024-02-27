Brittany Mahomes wears the same dress Taylor Swift wore on her Time cover





Brittany Mahomes And Taylor Swift are style twins. While vacationing in Mexico for a friend's bachelorette party, Mahomes, 28, wore the same sparkly Area minidress that Swift, 34, donned during her December 2023 bash. TIME Person of the Year cover. The studded model costs $1,595 and features corset construction and a flattering silhouette. In photos posted via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25, Mahomes is seen wearing the dress with shiny gold heels, matching earrings. She had her hair styled in a bun with tendrils framing her face. On the TIME cover, Swift sported feathered eyebrows, red lips and soft mascara. She accessorized with delicate gold earrings. This isn't the first time Mahomes and Swift have paired up. . In January 2024, Mahomes and Swift both wore custom Kristin Juszczyk coats during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins while supporting their respective men. (Brittany is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Swift is dating the team's tight end Travis Kelce.) Brittany's jacket had Patrick's football number, 15, and his last name, while Swifts was finished with Kelce's number, 87, as well as Chiefs Kingdom embroidery. Swift and Brittany have become fast friends since the singer's romance with Kelce. They were seen kissing, sharing handshakes upon landing and enjoying nights out with other friends, including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner And Gigi Hadid. In October 2023, a source exclusively told Us every weekBrittany is thrilled to form a true friendship with Taylor. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Related: Evolution of Taylor Swift's Glittering Style: Photos

From cowboy boots to Jimmy Choos!Taylor Swift has come a long way since she was Nashville's teen queen. Since moving to the Big Apple in March 2014 and embracing the city's hip style, the “Blank Space” singer has become more fashion-forward than ever. Check out the pop singer's incredible transformation on the red carpet over the years! They hung out several times and became quite close in a short time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so nice and down to earth, and they get along really well. After the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month, the friends celebrated together at a Las Vegas club. Swift and Brittany were seen wrapping their arms around each other and dancing.

