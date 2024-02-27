The Loro Piana Fall/Winter 2024-2025 men's collection celebrates a century of refined elegance





Loro Pianapinnacle of Italian luxury, unveils its highly anticipated Men's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Collection, marking a magnificent celebration of a century-long legacy of unparalleled heritage and craftsmanship. This season, the collection introduces innovative elements that pay homage to the brand's past while breaking new ground in luxury fashion. Travel through time with elegance Embark on a distinguished journey with Loro Piana's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Men's collection, each piece a tribute to a century of exceptional craftsmanship and enduring elegance. At the heart of this collection is the “fiori di cardo”, the thistle flower, a revered symbol of Loro Piana's dedication to the art of cashmere processing, a tradition proudly represented in its coat of arms since 1951. This collection delves into the realms of iconic Cheviot, luxurious cashmere, exquisite baby cashmere and esteemed Vicua. Each fabric, famous for its unique attributes, is subjected to complex weaving and innovative processing techniques that underline Loro Piana's commitment to textile excellence. The essence of personal elegance Inspired by the rich personal stories and refined tastes of Sergio and Pier Luigi Loro Piana, the collection incorporates elements of personal heritage into each creation. Notably, he adopted Sergio Loro Piana's distinctive jacket tidying technique, where jackets were meticulously stored with collars turned up and lapels securely closed and pinned. This method, aimed at preserving the shape of the garment and the softness of its folds, is subtly found in the collection through the use of elegant cardo-shaped pins. These pins, beyond their functional role, pay homage to the “fiori di cardo”, the thistle flower, an integral part of Loro Piana’s textile finishing processes. The use of thistle to gently lift the fabric fibers to achieve a unique textured finish reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity and softness of its luxurious textiles. L’Homme Loro Piana: elegance in motion The Loro Piana man embodies outdoor sophistication and elegant spirit, as evidenced by the collection's diverse offerings. From unstructured blazers and roomy overshirts that combine formality and casual simplicity to coats that carry the weight and warmth of family heritage, the collection resonates with comfort and finesse. The assortment includes a range of military jackets, stylish bombers, versatile multi-pocket vests and finely knitted wool fur shirt jackets, each exuding a sense of pragmatic elegance with their detailed textures and thoughtful design. The collection's soft cuts suit a variety of occasions, with evening wear featuring single and double-breasted tuxedos and sumptuous shearling coats, where silk turtlenecks and high-collar Spagna shirts offer a modern twist on traditional formal outfits. A tapestry of textures and hues This collection masterfully mixes textures and colors, capturing the quintessential Loro Piana aesthetic. It covers Cashmeres, Baby Cashmeres, Cash Tweeds, CashDenims and Wools in a palette of classic and contemporary tones, from Venus Rice and Steel Brown to neutral Tundra, accented by shades of Dark Vicua, Umber Blue and milk sand, in transparent transition. in the elegance of nocturnal darkness. Anchored in timeless know-how Complementing the collection, sturdy derby shoes, stylish loafers and suede wallabies provide a solid foundation, while the season introduces a new line of men's leather goods. The oversized Bale Bag and weekend version of the iconic Loom Bag, in hues of warm tan, tundra green and classic black, highlight the collection's blend of function and style. As Loro Piana celebrates its rich heritage, the Men's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection demonstrates the House's commitment. sustainable vision of elegance, harmoniously merging the heritage of the past with the dynamism of the present. Discover the complete collection and discover the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship.

