Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the rest of the world.

The other night, Monica Lewinsky was on her way to a work dinner and realized she was going to have to do that LA thing: turn her car into her own personal dressing room. As she says, “If you go past the 405, you’ll stay there.” When deciding what to bring with her, she totally looked to a look she had just worn New Reform Campaign, outside today. I realized it was because I felt good about myself,” she says. “I felt strong, I felt confident.

Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Reformation

Lewinsky is someone many Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z women consider a personal hero. Lauren Cohan, creative director of Reformations, is one of them. One of the things she pointed out when introducing Lewinsky as the face of the brand was what she calls the universal downfall of her name. Cohan has been a self-confessed fan for nearly a decade, ever since she watched Lewinsky's TED Talk on Public Shaming, which has racked up over 21 million views. I was like, Whoa, this woman is incredibly funny and smart and also a Ref girl, and that was the target. Six months ago, she says, I started thinking about how we could make a collaboration happen. She thought Lewinsky would be the perfect face of the voting-centric brand Youve Got the Power. workwear campaign, photographed by Zoey Grossman. What happened next was, she said, a story of kismet. She continues, I was trying to find a way to communicate with Monica and a mutual friend of ours said, “Oh, actually, I just had dinner with her last week. She put us together, Monica and I met, and I tried to convince her with cashmere smiles and cashmere Ref.

Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Reformation

When Lewinsky answers our call, she's radiant and lipsticked in a white shirt, joking about being a Gen Xer who's interested in technology. She instantly disarms everyone in the conversation. Lewinsky was involved in launching the campaign, and when she expressed apprehension about being in front of the camera, the brand hired a movement coach to help her feel comfortable (even Yes, Cohan insists, she was a natural.) I don't know if this might sound cheesy, Lewinsky says, but I think one way for women to feel more empowered is to recognize the places where they may need more. for help and to ask for this help.

Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Reformation

This is the third consecutive election for which Reformation has carried out a project aimed at encouraging its clients to vote. This year, the brand is partnering with Vote.org on a landing page which aims to make voting more accessible to everyone and will also make a donation to the organization. Lewinsky was motivated by the concept behind the campaign. We've seen in polls that voter frustration and apathy are on the rise, she said. We all need to remember that we can't let this stop us from voting, this is how we use our voice. This is where our power lies.

Lewinsky has been cultivating her voice and power for years now, becoming an anti-bullying advocate and something of a Twitter star, with 1.1 million followers on the platform.. When she first signed up a decade ago, she said, I wouldn't send a tweet unless three people approved of it. Since then, she has spread her wings considerably, even though the app was bought by Elon Musk and transformed into X. Surprisingly, she has no plans to go offline. In fact, she's become something of an expert at protecting her mental health on X. I'm a big believer in blocking, she says. You want to say something, that's your prerogative. I don't need to listen to you. She also avoids looking at negative comments. I remove myself from conversations where people have included me without my permission, which is fine. They are allowed to do this. It's just that most people don't want to be involved in a conversation that is inappropriate to participate in.

Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Reformation

She has another strict rule: I can make all kinds of comments about someone's politics or choice of behavior, but I will not post a photo, even if I hate that person, where they make fun of appearance of someone, because I just think it doesn't benefit me as a person. I try to be attentive. Now, she laughs, my drafts folder might be a whole different story.

She found that often when someone attacks her, it turns out to be a classic example of the old adage “hurt people, hurt people.” She remembers when, years ago, someone made a shitty comment to me. His supporters rallied to his defense. What happened, because one of these people had shown a little compassion towards this man, was that his wife had recently died. I responded like, “I'm sorry for your loss,” a version of that, she recalled, which quickly brought the situation down to a more human level.

Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Reformation

Lewinsky is aware of the disinhibition effect online, in which people transform into someone else, often much worse, behind the safety of a screen. Yes, the digital world has brought a sense of community that his generation never experienced. If you didn't have a place at school before, you're out of luck. Where were you supposed to find your people? she says. And this allowed him, as an adult, to reinvent himself and find champions. But she feels frustrated by the persistence of online harassment. I don't know why our ability to communicate with people around the world hasn't yet translated into more global kindness, she laments.

Having turned 50 last summer, Lewinsky seems more comfortable than ever in his own skin. I was afraid of turning 49, because 39 was a really shitty year for me, and I had a hard time making it to 40. I found myself with a real gift: it was a year of acceptance. I was able to accept so much about myself and my life and where I am, and so that meant turning 50 was great, she says. I'm excited about this new decade and I'm hopeful, which for someone who has a lot of trauma, even saying that is scary.