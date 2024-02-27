The men of “Love Is Blind” season 6, ranked by red flags

Y'all, the bar is in hell. Season 6 of Love is blind confirmed my suspicions that every man on a Netflix dating show terrifies me personally (with the exception of Cameron from Season 1 of library, but whatever). From Jeramey's alleged infidelity to Trevor's secret girlfriend, library Season 6 is full of walking red flags. But who has the most warning signs among the Love is blind The men of season 6? Let me tell you.

Now I know we only see a small part of what's really going on in these Love is blind relationships. If the famous Cuties scene from library Something that season 3 taught me is not to trust anyone. However, in these little nuggets of entertainment, it's easy to spot the red flags in behavior, especially when they're as big and bright as the guys from Season 6. I'm so real when I say he There's not even a behavior. a burst of green in the mix. It's like a borderline dystopia: love isn't blind, it's practically dead at this point.

With the Love is blind Season 6 Weddings a few episodes in, I took the time to round up the leading men (for lack of a better term) and rank them…based on their number of red flags. My qualifications? I'm a Pisces Sun with Scorpio rising, I watch a lot of reality TV and a guy in a bar once told me that I had a judgmental attitude: I could have a doctorate. in this.

So, without further ado, here are the Love is blind Season 6 Men Ranked by Red Flags:

Johnny:

Netflix Is Johnny okay? Honestly, I didn't pay much attention to this guy, except when he introduced Amy to his family, I thought the whole scenario was pretty sweet. Red flags came up for me when he sparked this super weird conversation with Amy. about birth control: Seriously, WTF was that? When talking about their future, Johnny was strangely insistent about Amy taking some form of birth control and justified it by saying that all of his past partners had been in BC in the past. Like… dude… condoms exist? Overall, I wouldn't call Johnny a walk red flag, but I certainly have qualms with the man.

Clay:

netflix Where to start with Clay? Right from the jump, I didn't get the best vibes from him. Does anyone else remember when AD told her about her relationship with Matthew and he calls out against her ?! It was the pacing around the room in anger for me, I absolutely wouldn't be surprised to learn if he punched a hole in the wall of his childhood home when he was 12. And let's not forget the other things too, like when he asked AD what she looked like in the most chauvinistic way possible and made a bunch of rude comments about AD's weight that are just SparkNotes. While he's objectively “low” on this list, that doesn't mean he's less than a bad guy, it just means that some of these guys are much worse.

Kenneth:

netflix Don't yell at me yet, let me explain. Yeah, Kenneth seemed like a real sweetheart in the pods. And yes, at the beginning of Dominican, he gave off a really wonderful and calming energy. But don't let this man cheats on you, It's a wolf in sheep's clothing and it's a hill I'm going die on. When Kenneth and Brittany (who is an absolute ray of sunshine) returned to the “real world”, Kenneth was instantly glued to his phone. As, all the time. I'm not one to say you can't use your phone, especially if you're working, but constantly scrolling while your partner tries to connect with you gives you an iPad kid. Oh, and speaking of partners, his whole breakup with Brittany was disgusting and, frankly, triggering. Brittany came to him to express her feelings, and instead of listening to her, he used the classic manipulative tactic of therapeutic talk to turn the tables on her. Brittany, girl, you dodged a bullet.

Jimmy:

netflix I'm not exaggerating when I say I can find at least five Jimmys at my town's country-themed bar. (Tequila Cowboy Pittsburgh, anyone?) He's exactly what you think of when I say, “Quick!” Think about that guy from your high school who slides into your DMs every Thanksgiving Eve! “So, trust me when I say that I've dealt with my fair share of Jimmys over the years, but that doesn't make his behavior any less of a red flag. First of all, I think we can all agree that the way he acted about the Chelsea-Megan Fox comparison was disgusting. Of course it came out after the fact and I defended her, but he repeated the comparison so many times in confessionals and in their conversations. Furthermore, bringing two friends who you have only been close to since two years to meet your fiance is an absolutely crazy thing to do. My biggest red flag when it comes to Jimmy is how he acted towards AD and the other cast members in front of Chelsea. He outwardly sexualized AD (and person defended her), then explained to Chelsea what she thought of the exchange. Not to mention he wandered into that stupid party like a stereotypical former jock who hit his high school peak, which is pretty accurate in my experiences with the ghosts of Jimmy's past. Plus his pants are too short and he wore these loafers without socks. I do not like it.

Trevor:

netflix If you saw this coming before the secret girlfriend news, then you're lying. Trevor was the ultimate lovable himbo in the pods who made viewers believe he deserved better. But it was all a lie! Shortly after the show aired, his supposed ex-girlfriend revealed that Trevor had been in a relationship the entire time and went on the show for the Netflix reality show's Instagram followers and fame. Eh?! This type of behavior goes beyond red flags and turns straight into “What’s wrong with you?” ” territory.

Jeramey: