Fashion
Among more affordable retailers, men's jewelry is booming
Men's jewelry has been a growing category for several years now, as more and more men embrace fashion-forward styles beyond traditional wedding rings, watches and cufflinks.
The growing interest was seen among premium brands and specialty retailers for some time, and now the trend has spread to major retailers such as Kay Jewelers, Jared, Zales and Helzberg Diamonds, who are responding to the demand by continuing to expand their men's product line. jewelry assortments. Retailers have expanded their offerings with more styles created with 10- to 14-karat gold and diamonds, with many pieces selling for less than $1,000.
Over the past three years, our focus and efforts have grown exponentially in this category, said Lisa Freeman, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Zales. We have taken this business from a basic assortment of bracelets and chains to a complete assortment of fashion designed especially for him. We have been in [the mens jewelry] our business since the beginning, but it was really just basic wedding rings and gold chains, so we completely reinvented this category.
Gender fluidity, experimentation and celebrities have been some of the key influences that have pushed men to embrace jewelry across the board, and jewelers are seeing buyers interpret these influences in multiple ways.
The trend has really started to pick up in 2021, said Ann Grimmett, vice president of merchandising at Jared. That's when you started seeing jewelry appear in a lot more places on celebrities and athletes. You started to see guys wear pearls and guys wearing tennis necklaces and bracelets and things like that. You see people at movie premieres on the red carpet wearing a bunch of jewelry, musicians wearing a bunch of jewelry and it wasn't just a ring or a watch or a gold chain, it was so much more of superpositions, stackings and mixtures of things.
These major retailers reported seeing growth across all styles in the men's jewelry category, including with items that have long been best-sellers for women, such as tennis bracelets and necklaces, which are now also bestsellers for men.
The companies said the styles sell in large volumes, both with natural diamonds and laboratory created diamondsas well as in alternative styles with black or brown diamonds.
At Kay Jewelers, the most notable sellers have also been in the earring category, with diamond studs and dangling styles gaining popularity. Brooches are a more emerging trend, according to the retailer's vice president of merchandising, Stephanie Lawler, who explained that customers are increasingly interested in these pieces thanks to celebrities wearing them on red carpets like Timothe Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal and others.
Zales, Jared and Helzberg Diamonds are also seeing growth in mixed metals, gold chains and alternative metals like dinosaur bone or titanium. Retailers are seeing that the trend of stacking and layering jewelry, a long-standing practice among women, is entering the men's category.
What we think will continue to happen is a growth in the number of men who are building their jewelry wardrobe to cover different aspects of their lives, Grimmett said. So it's not just a piece you wear from morning to night. It's that office style, that kind of rugged weekend style and night out style, and real construction options, so it's not just about wearing the same piece all the time, although some people will do it. It's about creating options that will fit a variety of lifestyles for different men.
Retailers said they are marketing their products more to men because they are creating jewelry collections with them in mind.
Kay is known for her storytelling and we show [male customers] how to put looks together, Lawler said. It makes them more comfortable when they see it, whether it's on our website or in print, seeing a lot of overlays and things that maybe they weren't comfortable with in the past .
Helzberg Diamonds has expanded its assortment in men's stores after the company saw high self-purchase rates.
We found that the male customer actually behaves differently than the female customer, said Julie Yoakum, president and chief merchandising officer at Helzberg Diamonds. The customer arrives and self-purchase is much more difficult for her with a higher ticket. But men were buying very expensive gold chains, so we said there was something here to develop. I would say we didn't start in every door, but we grew very quickly and the business has continued to grow since our expansion.
Going forward, retailers anticipate that interest in men's jewelry will continue to grow and the overall jewelry market will shift toward more gender-neutral marketing.
It's kind of a continuation of that fluidity in jewelry where it doesn't have to be specifically designed for a man or specifically for a woman, Grimmett said. These are jewelry that people love and can wear however they want.
