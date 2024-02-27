In Pakistan, a woman was almost lynched because of Arabic writing on her dress; Everything you need to know





A woman in Pakistan recently found herself at the center of a dangerous situation due to a misunderstanding regarding her clothing. While wearing a dress with the Arabic word “Halwa,” meaning “beautiful,” she was confronted by an angry crowd in Lahore. The crowd, confusing the Arabic calligraphy with verses from the Koran, accused the woman of blasphemy, a serious offense in Pakistan. The situation quickly escalated, with hundreds of people gathered outside a restaurant, shouting and some even demanding his execution. Fortunately, the police intervened and escorted the woman to safety. A video widely shared on X captured the tense moment, showing the woman surrounded by an aggressive group. – R_M_J_Khan (@R_M_J_Khan) Despite the chaos, the woman refuted the accusations, saying, “I had no such intention,” as Dawn reports. “Outfits with Arabic script are frequently worn in Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia“. Local merchants supported her claims, confirming that the dress design was not meant to be religious. Playing a crucial role in defusing the situation, police clarified that the term 'Halwa' on the woman's dress did not represent a sacred word. -FarazPervaiz3 (@FarazPervaiz3) During my service, I have dealt with three such incidents and you should trust us. [police], we heard the crowd say. She then protected the girl and personally moved her away from the crowd, the footage shows. This was confirmed by religious scholars after taking her to the police station. Despite the clarifications, the intense experience left its mark. The woman, under immense pressure, issued a public apology, saying: “I apologize for everything that happened and I will make sure it never happens again.” » Arif Azakia, a specialist in South Asian topics, commented on the incident, highlighting the volatile nature of blasphemy accusations in Pakistan. “The coalition between the mullahs and the army led Pakistan into this difficult situation, a woman wore an outfit with Arabic phrases (which do not come from the Quran), and she was arrested and tormented by Mullah Labaik. She was forced to apologize, which required the intervention of the police.” he said. Online commenters also called attention to the misunderstanding, noting that the woman's attire “did not contain verses from the Quran” and that those accusing her “could not decipher Arabic writing.” Several netizens pointed out that the dress simply featured the word “Halwa,” meaning “beautiful and gentle.” Blasphemy laws

In Pakistan, blasphemy laws were first imposed by British colonizers and then strengthened in the 1980s. Since then, these rules have given rise to many controversial incidents, highlighting the delicate balance between religious sentiment and legal justice in the country. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



