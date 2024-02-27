Fashion
This swimsuit! And is this Taylor Swifts dress?
Brittany Mahomes a.k.a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model caused a sensation in Mexico this weekend with a swimsuit held together by two golden rings. But it was a mini dress she wore that turned Swiftie heads.
Eagle-eyed fans of Mahomes' new best friend in the NFL, Taylor Swiftrecognized something familiar in a photo of Mahomes hugging a friend from Texas, Mallory Mosswho was the star of a bachelorette party.
Mahomes wore a dress similar to Swift's, inspired by one of the covers of Time magazine's recent Person of the Year issue.
Bizarrely, on Sunday, Swift's best friend Blake Lively posted a photo of her husband Ryan Reynolds wearing a corduroy plaid jacket that Swift's beau Travis Kelce was seen in.
On the tight side, the jacket screamed lumberjack.
On Reynolds? Skateboarder.
@AvrilLavigne's dreams really come true, Lively wrote on her husband's photo, linking to Lavignes' hit, Sk8er Boi, on his Instagram story.
Back to the dress, there's no way of knowing if it was the actual item Swift wore during her photoshoot, or if Mahomes loved it so much that she went out and bought one for herself -even.
But twins.
And it's not even the first time. Remember the fluffy red coat that Swift wore in Green Bay that looked exactly like the one Mahomes once wore to a Chiefs game?
The crystal-embellished charcoal gray mini dress they both wore was from the 2023 holiday collection from Area, a fashion brand that Swift also worn at the Super Bowl. The body-hugging ponte jersey dress, with pyramid-shaped cups, retails for about $1,600 to $1,800.
The New York Times noted that about 30 minutes after Area finished a fashion show on Super Bowl Sunday, Swift showed up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing the brand's crystal split jeans.
It was like a fashion show was happening in real life. in real time or Super time, writes the newspaper. Area, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is usually one of those fashion week brands that most non-fashion people see and wonder: But who would wear that?
Mrs. Swift was the perfect answer. Designer Piotrek Panszczyk and the entire fashion industry, which sometimes suffers from a gap in perception of the concept of clothing, could not have planned things better if they had tried.
The New York Post noted that Moss and several other women were on a bachelorette trip this weekend were also at the Super Bowl.
Moss, a Texas native like Brittany, and her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will marry one of Patrick's childhood friends, Brennan McDaniel, next month. While the women were in Mexico, Patrick and Brennan were in Las Vegas for the bachelor party.
But it wasn't exactly a Super Bowl celebration. It was a bachelor party for Mahomes' Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech pal, Brennan McDaniel, who was the center of the party, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
McDaniel's image was broadcast on the club's big screen behind the DJ booth. He's a lucky guy.
By the way, the cutout one-piece swimsuit Brittany Mahomes wore in Mexico costs $380 per Louisa Ballou.
|
