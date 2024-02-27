Fashion
Hilary Duff is hosting a costume party for her daughters and 98 friends!
The multi-milker announced she is expecting her fourth baby in December 2023
Hilary Duff knows how to throw a party!
The actress looked after her daughters Mae James2, Banks Purple5 and 98 of their friends at an elegant tea party filled with costumes and treats.
“Mission: an annual Montessori tea party for me and all the moms who made this candle for 98 little nuggets – we destroyed and how tired are you still?,” Duff captioned photos from the event on Instagram.
Related: Pregnant Hilary Duff shows off her baby bump in new family update. To see the photo !
The carousel post began with a cute photo of Mae wearing a cream-colored dress, an oversized bow, and little white gloves. The toddler wore this look with a small gold necklace and two pearl necklaces and carried a black and white handbag.
Banks followed the party theme by wearing a chic baby blue blazer and shorts with silver ballet flats. She wore a pearl necklace and held a parasol as she posed for a photo with her younger sister in front of a wall of paper flowers.
Hilary Duf/Instagram
Mae and Banks in their tea party costumes
In another photo, Duff looked down and smiled at Mae as they posed for a group photo. In addition to dressing up, the children enjoyed tea, fruit, croissants and donuts.
Duff shares Mae and Banks with her husband, Matthew MaisWho she got married in December 2019. She is also the mother of a son Lucas Cruz11 years old, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Related: Pregnant Hilary Duff Laments After Her Baby Belly Grows From 'Perfect Vintage Levi's'
Hilary Duf/Instagram
Banks poses for a photo
THE Lizzie McGuire an elder announced that she and her husband were they are expecting their third baby together (her fourth) in December 2023 Instagram post.
The post included a photo of a holiday family card that read: “Here's to the silent nights. Love, Duff-Bair-Comrie crew.” The back of the card included solo photos of the kids and the message: “Fasten your seat belts, we're adding one more to this crazy group!”
Come reflected on Duff's ability to handle life with “such ease and grace” in a sincere way Instagram tribute for his 36th birthday in September 2023.
Hilary Duf/Instagram
Sweets served as a snack
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
“You amaze me every day with your ability to juggle the impossible to juggle, you do it with such ease and grace. You have an endless well of energy and patience that makes you the super mom and the superwoman that you are, everyone. while bringing your wildest dreams down to earth, and then still somehow caring about our dogs at the end of the day,” Koma wrote.
For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !
Read the original article on People.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/hilary-duff-throws-fancy-dress-023219420.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hilary Duff is hosting a costume party for her daughters and 98 friends!
- CSUN celebrates Black History Month with Harmony in Diversity event – Daily Sundial
- Zhang sets the tone as Radnor Marple turns Newtown upside down
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Islamabad High Court accepts appeals of Imran, Bushra and Qureshi for hearing
- President Joko Widodo expected to attend Bau Nyale festival
- Francia Raisa Shares Motivational Struggles Amid PCOS Diagnosis | Entertainment
- Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49
- New Jersey tennis coach charged after allegedly showing nude photos to a 15-year-old girl
- India rejects visit to British scholar to speak on democratic values
- Chris Gauthier died at 48: the actor was known for his roles in Once Upon a Time, Eureka | Hollywood
- CFPB follows through on promise to use dormant authority to supervise high-risk nonbanks // Cooley // Global Law Firm