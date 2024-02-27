Fashion
Niyazi Erdoan's signature in men's fashion
In my articles published on various platforms, I often highlight how fashion brings together different aspects, points of view, expertise and fields under one roof. This is clearly seen when looking at the education and careers of fashion designers.
Many fashion designers find their inspiration in different fields, and Niyazi Erdoan is one of them. He earned his architecture degree in 1999 from Istanbul Technical University, where he found inspiration in buildings and structures for his fashion designs.
After his studies, Erdoan entered the world of fashion. In 2003, he participated in the competition for young fashion designers organized by the Istanbul Textile and Clothing Exporters Association (ITKIB), reaching the final. Erdoan's designs, influenced by historical figures, target men who appreciate style, incorporating architectural elements and traditional symbols.
Under his own brand, Erdoan regularly presents collections at fashion events, designs custom pieces, and provides consulting and creative direction services to textile and retail companies.
I recently had the chance to meet Erdoan at his showroom, where we discussed his latest collection, his projects and his journey in the fashion industry. Erdoan, currently inspired by Abidin Dino for his new collection, calmly describes his work as follows: “Abidin Dino is already a fascinating artist. But he also spent his time in Paris… Just imagine that one of his friends closest was Picasso. He had a deep friendship with Yaar Kemal, it's a world where art and life intertwine.”
He continues: “On the one hand, they face significant challenges. On the other hand, significant production is underway. We are currently working on an original collection, interpreting the style and simplicity of that era, while also incorporating certain patterns. I am already very excited about this collection.
Creating men's collections, doing it consistently for years and bringing a new perspective to men's style with each collection is probably not easy.
I asked the successful designer where his collections are sold and he replied: “Our biggest selling point is our website. Especially with the pandemic, our online sales have increased significantly. Our collaboration with a digital platform in 2019 played a crucial role in this regard. Through a special program, people interested in purchasing our products can purchase them in their exact measurements and in three dimensions using special molding technology.
“Customers can easily purchase products that suit them through the website, without facing difficulties such as “buy-try-return”. We also have sales points in different cities like Istanbul, Bodrum and Eme. » He added that he was currently in discussions to open pop-up stores in several European cities.
Having graduated in architecture from one of the best universities in Trkiye and established over the years in the world of fashion, Erdoan is a recognized name.
I often ask him a question that frequently comes to mind: can a fashion designer successfully launch and maintain their brand independently? Erdoan replied: “Many fashion designers, including us, wear two hats. When we created our brand, we didn't realize that we needed to be good businessmen and investors. In Trkiye, all designers have to work on collections like artists while taking care of business. with all the financial problems of the brand.”
He continues: “This is why most of us wear a second hat in the consulting professions. We finance our own brands with income from these consulting businesses. For this reason, I have also provided consulting services to many companies such as Blimber, Sarar and Colins. we still continue to provide consulting services.
“These consultations also allow you to interact with manufacturers as a designer, which is very valuable. There are also benefits like being able to manufacture a product in the right place, access the right materials and not have problems with quantities from smaller production to large companies,” he said.
I asked Niyazi Erdoan about something we all noticed: fashion design used to be very popular. Many young people wanted to become fashion designers, even if they weren't really talented, just because it was fashionable. There were so many fashion design schools popping up everywhere. But how is it going now? Is fashion design still as popular as before?
Erdoan laughed while answering my question: “Yes, there was a time when everyone wanted to become a fashion designer and studying fashion was very popular. But now cooking is the big thing. Pop culture has its say say in all this.” . Perhaps during the pandemic, when everyone was cooking more at home, it made people interested in cooking as a career. Or maybe all those cooking shows on TV have convinced them. Either way, you need to choose a career that you are good at and can stay in. with for a long time. Choosing something just because it's popular doesn't make much sense.
Like everywhere else, in Trkiye, designers focus more on women's fashion than men's fashion. What does Erdoan think about this? He says: “For me, working with male clients is easier. They know clearly what they want and make decisions quickly. If their requests are not realistic, it is easier to communicate this. Dealing with similar issues with women can be more difficult. “
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/life/fashion/niyazi-erdogans-signature-in-mens-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 6 Virginia women's tennis defeats Louisville in dominant performance – The Cavalier Daily
- Niyazi Erdoan's signature in men's fashion
- Donald Trump says he won't protect Duke of Sussex after betraying the Queen
- Lindsay Hoyle is right about fear, but Islamists aren't the cause
- Watch | PM Modi inaugurates 3 major ISRO space projects; India will have its own space station by 2035
- Interview Kickstart donates $10 million to help tech workers land top jobs at Amazon, Apple, Netflix and more — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- PC Football Announces Spring Training; Spring game set for April 12
- Colorado State University Students Celebrate Black History Month with Fashion Show and Market
- 10 years as President of the Republic of Indonesia is apparently Jokowi's retirement amount
- Broadcom Announces Product Innovations Across Software-Defined Edge Portfolio for Telcos and Enterprises at Mobile World Congress 2024
- Police investigating after letter containing white powder found at Donald Trump Jr.'s Florida home
- After US strikes, Iranian proxies reduce attacks on US bases