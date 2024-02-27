Niyazi Erdoan's signature in men's fashion

In my articles published on various platforms, I often highlight how fashion brings together different aspects, points of view, expertise and fields under one roof. This is clearly seen when looking at the education and careers of fashion designers.

Many fashion designers find their inspiration in different fields, and Niyazi Erdoan is one of them. He earned his architecture degree in 1999 from Istanbul Technical University, where he found inspiration in buildings and structures for his fashion designs.

After his studies, Erdoan entered the world of fashion. In 2003, he participated in the competition for young fashion designers organized by the Istanbul Textile and Clothing Exporters Association (ITKIB), reaching the final. Erdoan's designs, influenced by historical figures, target men who appreciate style, incorporating architectural elements and traditional symbols.

Under his own brand, Erdoan regularly presents collections at fashion events, designs custom pieces, and provides consulting and creative direction services to textile and retail companies.

I recently had the chance to meet Erdoan at his showroom, where we discussed his latest collection, his projects and his journey in the fashion industry. Erdoan, currently inspired by Abidin Dino for his new collection, calmly describes his work as follows: “Abidin Dino is already a fascinating artist. But he also spent his time in Paris… Just imagine that one of his friends closest was Picasso. He had a deep friendship with Yaar Kemal, it's a world where art and life intertwine.”

He continues: “On the one hand, they face significant challenges. On the other hand, significant production is underway. We are currently working on an original collection, interpreting the style and simplicity of that era, while also incorporating certain patterns. I am already very excited about this collection.

Creating men's collections, doing it consistently for years and bringing a new perspective to men's style with each collection is probably not easy.





Niyazi Erdoan, inspired by architecture, enters fashion by mixing architectural elements in designs aimed at style-conscious men. (Photo Getty Images)

I asked the successful designer where his collections are sold and he replied: “Our biggest selling point is our website. Especially with the pandemic, our online sales have increased significantly. Our collaboration with a digital platform in 2019 played a crucial role in this regard. Through a special program, people interested in purchasing our products can purchase them in their exact measurements and in three dimensions using special molding technology.

“Customers can easily purchase products that suit them through the website, without facing difficulties such as “buy-try-return”. We also have sales points in different cities like Istanbul, Bodrum and Eme. » He added that he was currently in discussions to open pop-up stores in several European cities.

Having graduated in architecture from one of the best universities in Trkiye and established over the years in the world of fashion, Erdoan is a recognized name.

I often ask him a question that frequently comes to mind: can a fashion designer successfully launch and maintain their brand independently? Erdoan replied: “Many fashion designers, including us, wear two hats. When we created our brand, we didn't realize that we needed to be good businessmen and investors. In Trkiye, all designers have to work on collections like artists while taking care of business. with all the financial problems of the brand.”

He continues: “This is why most of us wear a second hat in the consulting professions. We finance our own brands with income from these consulting businesses. For this reason, I have also provided consulting services to many companies such as Blimber, Sarar and Colins. we still continue to provide consulting services.

“These consultations also allow you to interact with manufacturers as a designer, which is very valuable. There are also benefits like being able to manufacture a product in the right place, access the right materials and not have problems with quantities from smaller production to large companies,” he said.

I asked Niyazi Erdoan about something we all noticed: fashion design used to be very popular. Many young people wanted to become fashion designers, even if they weren't really talented, just because it was fashionable. There were so many fashion design schools popping up everywhere. But how is it going now? Is fashion design still as popular as before?

Erdoan laughed while answering my question: “Yes, there was a time when everyone wanted to become a fashion designer and studying fashion was very popular. But now cooking is the big thing. Pop culture has its say say in all this.” . Perhaps during the pandemic, when everyone was cooking more at home, it made people interested in cooking as a career. Or maybe all those cooking shows on TV have convinced them. Either way, you need to choose a career that you are good at and can stay in. with for a long time. Choosing something just because it's popular doesn't make much sense.

Like everywhere else, in Trkiye, designers focus more on women's fashion than men's fashion. What does Erdoan think about this? He says: “For me, working with male clients is easier. They know clearly what they want and make decisions quickly. If their requests are not realistic, it is easier to communicate this. Dealing with similar issues with women can be more difficult. “