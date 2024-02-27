UNL student attends Omaha Fashion Week | Culture





Omaha Fashion Week is a four-day fashion show, highlighting different themes from the AUDACIOUS season each day. The first night of the OFW was the student night, where students from all fashion programs, from high school to college, presented their designs. The evening was filled with excitement and anxiety as many designers professionally presented their designs for the show. The evening began with designers meeting their models and quickly introducing them to hair and makeup. Behind the scenes, all designers were separated by fashion program, high school and, for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, by specific design category. UNL's textiles, merchandising and fashion design departments went after intermission in the following order: daywear, semi-formal, formal and avant-garde. Daywear offered 25 looks consisting mainly of jeans and casual looks. Many designers took a Flat Pattern class where they learned about deconstruction and reconstruction of fabrics, and many of the students' denim designs came from the class. Cutter Riveland, a sophomore majoring in Advertising and Public Relations with a TMFD minor, showed off his all-denim tracksuit and was amazed as he watched all the students' creations come together with their models. The outfits combined with the designs work so well, Riveland said. Semi-formal followed Daywear with 25 looks from a range of inspirations. The clothes were variations of dresses and skirts. The designs were the perfect outfits for evening outings or formal events with an added level of sparkle. Many designers are so passionate and dedicated to their work that they will do anything to make sure the design is perfect and conveyed as they intended. Delano Lockhart, a junior apparel design student, spent most of the evening tailoring her dress for the mannequin backstage. I need it to fit so perfectly that I'll do whatever it takes, Lockhart said. The formal section of the exhibition had 16 designs and Avant-garde 19. Both groups of designs began to break fashion rules to create art. All the formal designs could have been worn to a gala or red carpet as they made a statement that stunned the audience with their beauty. When it came to Avant Garde, the designs told stories and embraced the definition of avant-garde by adding a new level of complexity to the designs. At the end of the show, the student designers received the Mary Mitchell Fashion Excellence Awards. Four students received certificates for their advancement and excellence in fashion in terms of sustainability and creativity. Jaxon Gilner won first place for his full-size professional clothing. The evening was a great opportunity for the student designers and a success for many students as they finally got to see their designs come out of the sketchbook and onto the runway. Mee-Mee Jackson, a second-year clothing design student, enjoyed the entire evening and saw her designs awakened from head to toe. This allows the vision to come to life, Jackson said. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynebraskan.com/culture/unl-fashion-week/article_d30a053e-d4fb-11ee-b5f5-0b72b6f5076b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos