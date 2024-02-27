Fashion
“Sweet Charity” at Surfside Playhouse
Surfside Playhouse is ready to transport audiences back to the '60s with its upcoming production of the classic musical “Sweet Charity.” The exhibition opens on Friday March 1st and runs until March 17th.
“Sweet Charity” features a score by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields and book by Neil Simon. Premiering on Broadway in 1966, the show quickly became a hit, charming audiences with its infectious energy and memorable tunes. Set in the 1960s, the story follows the misadventures of Charity Hope Valentine, a spunky dance hostess with a heart of gold and a knack for falling for the wrong men.
“Sweet Charity” was a late addition to Surfside’s season, replacing the musical “Kiss Me, Kate.”
“The decision to change the show was a very difficult one,” said director Bryan Bergeron. “It comes down to the complexity of the casting process. We could move forward with a mediocre production of 'Kiss Me Kate' or put on a truly stellar production of 'Sweet Charity'.”
“We chose the latter, and it was the right decision,” he said. “This show will be dynamite on the intimate Surfsides stage.”
At the heart of the musical is Charity, a dance hall hostess with an indomitable spirit, played by Gwen Verdon in the original Broadway cast and Shirley MacLaine in the film adaptation. Sarah Lawrence Smith takes on the role in the production of Surfside.
“Sarah Lawrence Smith is the perfect charity,” Bergeron said. “She has a deep understanding of the fragile nature of a young woman confronted with the underbelly of urban life in the sixties.”
The supporting cast puts their own spin on the eclectic characters that populate Charity's world. Caitlin Reedy and Deborah Thornton play her sassy and smart friends Nickie and Helene, while Erik Boritzki plays the suave Oscar Lindquist.
“Erik Boritzki's hilarious portrayal of the eccentric Oscar Lindquist captures the reality that everyone is trying to find love in what we affectionately call 'the rat race,'” Bergeron said.
Choreographer Suzanne Childers began the rehearsal process for Sweet Charity with a Fosse workshop to teach the dancers the signature style.
“Having a few skilled dancers to work with in this show has been a gift,” Childers said. “I am very happy with the dances I created for 'Sweet Charity' because I stayed true to the Fosses style while reinventing certain movements to allow our community actors to shine.
Costume designer Renée Dameron celebrates the 60s through fashion.
“We can showcase modern fashion, the avant-garde, the hippies and the end of the 'great renunciation' domination of men's fashion,” Dameron said. “We had a lot of fun creating these looks and hope you can attend wearing your favorite 60s look.
Will Charity finally find the love and happiness she so desperately seeks? Will she learn to trust again after so much heartbreak? Bergeron believes audiences will enjoy the journey through the ups and downs of love and the pursuit of dreams.
“The show is smart and very funny, which is what we've come to expect from playwright Neil Simon,” said director Bryan Bergeron. “We guarantee fun, laughter and good times.”
If you are going to
“Sweet charity”
Or: Surfside Playhouse, 301 Ramp Road, Cocoa Beach
When: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. until March 17. There will also be a special Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on March 16.
Tickets: $28 for adults and $25 for students, seniors and military
Info: 321-783-3127
Website: surfsideplayhouse.com
Christina LaFortune is the entertainment and TGIF editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow her on Facebook atfacebook.com/christinalafortuneor send him an email to[email protected].
Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing toSpecial Offers – USAToday Network.
|
