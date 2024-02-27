Connect with us

Anne Hathaway showed the hilarious wait versus. Reality of her Fashion Week outfit

 


Anne Hathaway has come a long way since wearing big clown ties and boot-cut jeans on red carpets in the early 2000s.

Smiling Anne in a white blouse and jeans with a belt against the backdrop of a Nickelodeon eventSmiling Anne in a white blouse and jeans with a belt against the backdrop of a Nickelodeon event

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

She has become a fashion icon in recent times.

Woman in a gold sequined dress with headpiece, posing near a railingWoman in a gold sequined dress with headpiece, posing near a railing

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

From this Barbie inspired look…

Anne in a shimmering pink high-neck dress with peplum and platform heels, holding a matching handbag, posing on a catwalkAnne in a shimmering pink high-neck dress with peplum and platform heels, holding a matching handbag, posing on a catwalk

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

…to this leopard print *set*:

Anne in a matching patterned mini dress and tights on a rug, holding a patterned clutchAnne in a matching patterned mini dress and tights on a rug, holding a patterned clutch

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Anne has fully anchored herself in her fashion era.

And in a vibrant polka dot print dress with a matching oversized coat on a city streetAnd in a vibrant polka dot print dress with a matching oversized coat on a city street

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Anne went to Milan for Fashion Week and wore this red outfit:

Anne in a sleeveless red leather dress and pointed heels poses with a handbag at an eventAnne in a sleeveless red leather dress and pointed heels poses with a handbag at an event

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Sounds nice, right?

Anne sitting and smiling in a sleeveless red dress with a square necklineAnne sitting and smiling in a sleeveless red dress with a square neckline

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Well, she posted a photo with Donatella Versace on Instagram, and she also shared the reality of what it was like to wear this dress.

She couldn't sit up, it was painful:

@annehathaway / @versace / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @HermesDolls

She was writhing on the sofa:

Anne perched on the couch in a sleeveless red dress and Donatella in black looking at herAnne perched on the couch in a sleeveless red dress and Donatella in black looking at her

“I'm fine! I'm fine!” She said even though she definitely wasn't feeling well.

Anne in a red dress sits on the sofa, looking uncomfortable, as Donatella observes, with the text: Anne in a red dress sits on the sofa, looking uncomfortable, as Donatella observes, with the text:

She could barely sit up!

Anne sitting in a red dress on the sofa and Donatella standing in black, interacting with smilesAnne sitting in a red dress on the sofa and Donatella standing in black, interacting with smiles

In the end, she said she did it for Donatella, and I guess I would too.

Anne in a red dress with a subtle smile, seated, beckoning to Donatella, in front of her and only partially visible, with the text: Anne in a red dress with a subtle smile, seated, beckoning to Donatella, in front of her and only partially visible, with the text:

I bet he misses those clown ties and boot-cut jeans.

Anne smiling in a white blouse and jeans on the red carpet with Alexander Skarsgård behind herAnne smiling in a white blouse and jeans on the red carpet with Alexander Skarsgård behind her

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

