Men's Lacrosse: Rainis wins first GNAC Rookie of the Week honor of the season





WINTHROP, Mass. – After an impressive nine-point opening week, Christian Rainis (Wynantskill, New York) of the Norwich University men's lacrosse team earned the first Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Rookie of the Week honors, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. Rainis began his college career with the Maroon and Gold in stunning fashion in the Cadets' season opener at Plattsburgh State on Wednesday afternoon, scoring two goals in a span of one minute, 14 seconds midway through the first stanza . to erase an early 1-0 deficit. Rainis closed the quarter with a scoring chance, before adding two more in the second period to finish with five goals. He dished out an assist on a goal with one second left in the third quarter, totaling six points. Two days later, Rainis contributed to the first goal of a 22-0 shutout of Mitchell College at Norwich's home and GNAC opener Friday night, finding Mitchell McKay (Lynnfield, Mass.) in the first three minutes to strike first. Rainis added two goals in the first quarter, scoring three points to help the Cadets post their first shutout in four years and the 13th shutout in program history. During the week, Rainis recorded seven goals and two assists for a total of nine points, with a shooting percentage of 71.4% in two games. After a week of games, Rainis leads the conference in goals, while tied for first with his teammate Tyler Seidel (Centreville, Maryland) and Landon Reyes of LasellUniversity in points. The New York native is the first GNAC Rookie of the Week for the men's lacrosse team since Alex Johnston (Franklin, TN) swept both Player and Rookie of the Week in late April 2023. Rainis and the red-hot Cadets will return to the field on Wednesday, February 28, hosting Plymouth State University in a 4:00 p.m. action on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium. Norwich then close out the week against the United States Coast Guard Academy on Saturday March 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://norwichathletics.com/news/2024/2/26/mens-lacrosse-rainis-claims-seasons-first-gnac-rookie-of-the-week-nod.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos