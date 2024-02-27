Historic USF men's basketball team wins AP poll – The Oracle





From the day he stepped on campus in the spring of 2023, South Florida head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim knew his team would be playing to make history. I asked [USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly], Are you dizzy? Because one day we will have to climb this ladder to cut these nets, Abdur-Rahim said in March 2023 during his introductory press conference. Related: Abdur-Rahim to bring connected philosophy to men's basketball coaching position After a 79-68 victory over SMU on Sunday, the Bulls (21-5, 14-1 AAC) made their first appearance in the AP Top 25 Poll in school history at No. 25 on Monday. South Florida also made an appearance in the coaches' poll, ranking 25th. USF played 40 years in Division 1 before finally reaching the status of one of the best teams in the country. The Bulls were a surprise to the college basketball world this season after being picked to finish ninth in the AAC by the national media. They seemed like an afterthought after starting the year 2-4 with losses to UMass on Nov. 22 and Maine on Dec. 2 on their resume. Since then, USF has battled back to win 19 of its next 20 games and is currently enjoying a school-record 13 consecutive wins, second-longest in the nation. Related: USF men's basketball achieves longest winning streak in program history The Bulls' recognition as a Top 25 team isn't the only first earned in Tampa this season, however. Abdur-Rahim led this team to the school's best conference record in just his first year with the program. With a win against Charlotte On Saturday, the Bulls could also win their first regular season conference title. However, being ranked in the Top 25 does not make USF a contender for the NCAA tournament. The Bulls will likely need to win the remainder of their regular season games and make a deep run in the AAC Tournament to lock down one of those coveted tournament spots. Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, Abdur-Rahim has turned Bulls basketball into must-see television, as well as a team that could make a deep playoff run. When we pass between these lines in Yuengling, the days when people coming to Tampa felt like it was a vacation just because the good weather is over, he said in October 2023. We're going to have an edge that we play with, that we compete with, and that we carry every day to give our community and our campus a brand of basketball they can be proud of.

