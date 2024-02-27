Fashion
Monica Lewinsky fronts glamorous campaign for sustainable fashion house Reformation as she encourages women to vote
Monica Lewinsky has fronted a glamorous new campaign for sustainable fashion house Reformation encouraging women to vote in the upcoming election.
The former White House intern turned activist was featured in ELLE's Style Points section, accompanied by a stunning fashion spread photographed by Zoey Grossman.
The 50-year-old shared with readers what galvanized her to become the face of Reformation's vote-centered 'You've Got the Power' workwear campaign – and it wasn't just the modeling the fashion brand's fabulous new collection.
Delivering her powerful message, she said she was motivated not to let “voter frustration” and “apathy” stop her from going to the polls to vote.
Lewinsky was dressed in a series of stunning ensembles – from Reformation's two-piece linen number from the brand's Moya collection, to a flirty long black knit dress from their Mikol line, to a black leather trench Veda Ashland chic.
“We've seen in polls that voter frustration and apathy are on the rise,” Lewinsky told ELLE fashion reporting director Vronique Hyland.
“We all need to remember that we can’t let this stop us from voting, that this is how we use our voice.” This is where our power lies.
The activist is dressed in head-to-toe red in the Reformation two-piece linen set from the fashion brands' Moya collection. The stunning photos were taken by Zoey Grossman
The former White House intern wears a stylish classic casual regenerative merino polo shirt in cream, paired with a sleek black Sylvie skirt that embodies elegance and empowerment.
Other stunning outfits modeled by Lewinsky include an elegant black and white Lysander dress and a casual classic polo in cream-colored replenishing merino, paired with a sleek black Sylvie skirt.
In the series, Lewinsky is depicted in a variety of stimulating poses – in one, her arms are crossed – in another, she is sitting in a chair with her legs crossed.
Reformation's describes its new collection as “strong silhouettes, tasteful cuts”, combined with their signature sustainable fibers as a way to “remind women that they have the power”.
According to Reformation, this is the third election in a row in which the company has carried out a project to encourage its customers to vote.
This year, the popular women's clothing and accessories brand partnered with the nonprofit Vote.org on a landing page, sharing the same message: making voting accessible to everyone.
Reformation said it plans to donate money to the nonpartisan group to continue showing support.
This inspired Lewinsky to get involved and motivate others.
Retoration's black and white Lysander dress with matching boots and sunglasses is featured in the fashion house's collection of sustainable, stylish and fabulous clothing.
A profile view of Lewinsky wearing a chic Veda Ashland black leather trench coat
Lewinsky also opened up about her relationship with social media, telling the magazine: “I was scared to turn 49, because 39 was a really shitty year for me, and I had a hard time making it to 40 “.
Reformation creative director Lauren Cohan felt Lewinsky would be the perfect face for the brand's voting-centric “You've Got the Power” workwear campaign, which she described as “kismet.” .
She knew that many Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z women considered her a “personal hero” and could relate.
Cohan revealed that she, too, had become a fan of Lewinsky since seeing her speak on TED about public shaming.
“I was like, 'Whoa, this woman is incredibly funny and smart and also a Ref girl,' and that was the target.”
Six months ago, she said: “I started thinking about how we could do a collaboration. » I was trying to find a way to communicate with Monica and one of our mutual friends said, “Oh, actually, I just had dinner with her last week.”
“She brought us together, Monica and I met, and I tried to convince her with cashmere smiles and Ref cashmere.”
Lewinsky also revealed that she had some hesitations in front of the camera, but Reformation took care of that and hired a movement coach to put Lewinsky at ease.
“I don't know if this is going to sound cheesy,” Lewinsky said, “but I think one way for women to feel more empowered is to recognize places where they may need more help and ask this help.”
“I found myself with a real gift: it was a year of acceptance. I was able to accept so much about myself and my life and where I am, and so that meant turning 50 was great.
“I'm excited about this new decade and I'm hopeful, which for someone who has a lot of trauma, even saying that is scary.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
