University of Maryland





Maryland (15-13, 7-10 B1G)against. Northwest (19-8, 10-6 B1G) February 28, 2024 XFINITY Center 7:00 p.m. BTN COLLEGE PARK, MD- Maryland opens a crucial two-game homestand Wednesday night at visiting Northwestern at the XFINITY Center. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on BTN. Fans can listen to the game on the Maryland Sports Radio Network with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday calling the action alongside Chris Knoche and Walt Williams. Jahmir Young leads Maryland with 20.8 points per game, third best in the Big Ten and 16th nationally, followed by Julien Reese (14.0 points, 9.9 rebounds). Donta Scott rounds out the top scorers with 11.5 points per game. Promotions this week Wednesday against Northwestern – INTERNATIONAL EVENING: Various Maryland campus groups will be invited to be recognized and honored for International Night! We will also recognize our international student-athletes, as part of World Wide Terps, on all teams.

Various Maryland campus groups will be invited to be recognized and honored for International Night! We will also recognize our international student-athletes, as part of World Wide Terps, on all teams. Sunday against Indiana – SENIOR DAY: Join us in honoring our seniors during their final home game at the XFINITY Center with a special pre-game ceremony.

Join us in honoring our seniors during their final home game at the XFINITY Center with a special pre-game ceremony. Sunday vs. Indiana – GOLD RUSH: It's time for the annual Gold Rush game. All 4,000 students will receive a Gold Rush t-shirt and newspaper.

It's time for the annual Gold Rush game. All 4,000 students will receive a Gold Rush t-shirt and newspaper. Sunday vs. Indiana – HALF-TIME: Gymkana's top-flight acrobatic students will perform at halftime.

Gymkana's top-flight acrobatic students will perform at halftime. Sunday against Indiana – FAMILY PACK FOUR:Families can purchase a Family Four Pack of four tickets and $40 in coupons for $150! CLICK HERE TO BUY Check out all of this week's great promotions featuring the final two regular season home games of the year. TerpsOpen, last week at home against the Wildcats Maryland leads the all-time series 12-5 and is 7-1 in College Park.

Jahmir Young scored 36 points, including 28 in the second half, in a close Evanston battle that went to the Wildcats, 72-69. The game featured 11 lead changes. Maryland led 68-67 with 30 seconds left, but Boo Buie made a layup 10 seconds later to give Northwestern the lead again. The teams traded free throws the rest of the way, with the Wildcats converting four in a row in three seconds to seal the victory. Buie finished the game with 20 points and seven assists.

scored 36 points, including 28 in the second half, in a close Evanston battle that went to the Wildcats, 72-69. The game featured 11 lead changes. Maryland led 68-67 with 30 seconds left, but Boo Buie made a layup 10 seconds later to give Northwestern the lead again. The teams traded free throws the rest of the way, with the Wildcats converting four in a row in three seconds to seal the victory. Buie finished the game with 20 points and seven assists. Julien Reese scored 20 points and Jordan Geronimo had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Maryland earned a 63-46 road victory at Rutgers on Sunday. The 46 points allowed matched the fewest allowed since they gave up the same score to Minnesota last year, while the 18 points allowed in the first half were the fewest for a Big Ten road game since they gave up just 14 at Michigan State in 2014 — Maryland's opener. in the league.

scored 20 points and had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Maryland earned a 63-46 road victory at Rutgers on Sunday. The 46 points allowed matched the fewest allowed since they gave up the same score to Minnesota last year, while the 18 points allowed in the first half were the fewest for a Big Ten road game since they gave up just 14 at Michigan State in 2014 — Maryland's opener. in the league. Maryland has two Quad 1 wins this year, four Quad 2 wins and four road wins (2nd best in the Big Ten). Despite going 2-8 in Quad 1 games, the Terps had four decided by one possession or overtime (1-3).

Defensively, Maryland has been exceptional, allowing 70 points or fewer in 15 of its last 19 games. The Terps held the Big Ten's top five teams to an average of 21 points less than their annual average.

Maryland allows its opponents to shoot 37.4 percent from three-point range in the first half, but then holds them to 27.5 percent in the second. This 9.9 percent drop is the largest among major conference teams. Over the last four games, Maryland held Iowa to 1 of 9, Illinois to 0 of 8, Wisconsin to 2 of 12 and Rutgers to 2 of 5 from deep in the second half (5 of 5). -34). Playing in his home country, Jordan Geronimo Marylnad achieved her first double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday. Fear the Jahmir After an exceptional season in 2022-23, Jahmir Young , one of the best point guards in the country, has racked up preseason accolades. He was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 and is also a member of the Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Young was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the first unanimous choice for Maryland since Cowan in 2019.

, one of the best point guards in the country, has racked up preseason accolades. He was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 and is also a member of the Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Young was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the first unanimous choice for Maryland since Cowan in 2019. Additionally, Young earned preseason All-America honors from Blue Ribbon and Lindy's, while The Field of 68 placed him on the preseason All-Big Ten team and ranked him 35th ranking of the nation's top 100 players entering 2023-24.

Last season, Young was a second-team All-Big Ten selection, was named to the USBWA all-district team and selected to the NABC second-team all-district team. Additionally, he was chosen as the Pigskin Club of Washington's Collegiate Player of the Year.

Young became just the sixth NCAA player since 2006 to post 1,000 points at two different institutions after scoring 16 points against Rutgers.

Young also became the fifth Maryland player to score 1,000 points in just two seasons, joining Joe Smith (1,290), Tom McMillen (1,283), Melo Trimble (1,102) and Terrell Stroglin (1,066). Young is the third-fastest Terp to score 1,000 career points, having done so in 57 games when he reached the mark against Rutgers.

Young is also looking to become the first Terp since Greivis Vasquez in 2009-10 to average over 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Young is currently averaging 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Only five other Big Ten players since 1992-93 have averaged a similar stat line, including Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, 2022-23) and Michael Finley (Wisconsin, 1994-95). Jahmir Young is a member of the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50, Bob Cousy's Watch List, and was a unanimous choice to the Preseason All-B1G Team. JuJu Beast After a brilliant second campaign which saw Julien Reese becoming one of the best big men in the Big Ten, the Baltimore native enters 2023-24 to high praise. Reese joined Jahmir Young on the preseason All-Big Ten team and was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

becoming one of the best big men in the Big Ten, the Baltimore native enters 2023-24 to high praise. Reese joined on the preseason All-Big Ten team and was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list. Reese showed his impact for the Terps in 2022-23 by scoring in double figures in 22 games with a career-high 24 points against Coppin State. He had seven double-doubles this year, including 17 points and 12 rebounds at Ohio State.

Had one of his best outings in the league against Purdue's Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey, where Reese scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting while adding three rebounds and committing no turnovers.

Reese finished the 2022-23 season tied for second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points and led the Terps in rebounds (7.2).

In two NCAA Tournament games last year, Reese averaged 15.5 points against West Virginia and No. 1 Alabama.

His 63.2 completion percentage last season was the third-best mark in Maryland program history for a single season. Julien Reese has a career-high 13 double-doubles this year. His 20 are the fourth-most for a Terp career dating back to 2010-11. Great Scott! Donta Scott became the 59th player in program history to reach 1,000 points last season. In 28 games this year, he has 1,643 points and 843 rebounds, becoming the 5th Terp all-time to post 1,500 points and 800 rebounds.

became the 59th player in program history to reach 1,000 points last season. In 28 games this year, he has 1,643 points and 843 rebounds, becoming the 5th Terp all-time to post 1,500 points and 800 rebounds. Scott joins Lonny Baxter (1,858 and 998), Tom McMillen (1,807 and 859), Keith Booth (1,776 and 916) and Terence Morris (1,733 and 925) in this elite group of Terps.

Scott is now 15th all-time and needs 16 points to pass Melo Trimble (1658, 2014-17) for 14th place. He needs 17 more rebounds to pass Tom McMillen (859, 1971-74) for 8th all-time.

Additionally, through his fifth season, Scott set records for games played (157), games started (141), and minutes played (4,638), surpassing Juan Dixon/Jake Layman (141), Steve Blake (136 ) and Greivis Vasquez. (4568), respectively. Donta Scott set the all-time Games started record for Maryland against Rutgers. Click here for full game notes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2024/2/26/mens-basketball-mens-hoops-host-northwestern-on-wednesday-night The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos