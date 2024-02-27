++ILLUMINATE++ brings indigenous dance, song and fashion to the Santa Fe Contemporary Art Center





Details By Kaili Berg

February 26, 2024 On February 10, the Center for Contemporary Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico hosted ++ILLUMINATE++, a showcase of indigenous creativity and empowerment curated by a sustainable, indigenously owned art clothing brand . 4PARENTSHIP. In collaboration with the International Museum of Dance (IMOD), ++ILLUMINATE++ was an immersive experience combining light, movement, sound and fashion. Never miss the biggest stories and latest news from Indian Country. Sign up to receive our reports straight to your inbox every weekday morning. The event raised funds for 4KINSHIP Indigenous Futures Fund, an initiative dedicated to reinvesting in Indigenous-led events and amplifying Indigenous artists through media platforms. “The essence of the 4KINSHIP Indigenous Futures Fund is being good parents and amplifying opportunities through media,” said Amy Denet Deal, founder of 4KINSHIP. Indigenous news online. We create safe spaces where Indigenous voices are heard, surrounded by family, to authentically share their stories. Often our presence in traditional spaces feels performative, so we prioritize respecting our identities and creating creative, supportive environments as loved ones. The evening began with a performance by Lucca, an Afro-Indigenous two-spirit musician and artist. Lucaa's storytelling explored themes of identity, sexuality and resilience. Joined by dancer Povi Martinez, Lucaa’s music came to life through emotive movements, setting the tone for an evening of profound artistic expression. Throughout the event, the crowd was treated to hoop dancing solos from James Jones and ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, accompanied by talented youngsters from the Lightning Boy Foundation. Echota Killsnight and Conscious City Guide provided visual storytelling, while Josephine Pu-Sheng Wang's lighting design added an extra layer of magic to the event. Multi-faceted artist Edwin Felter closed the show with a solo performance titled Rez Dog Gospel, leaving the audience in awe of his talent and creativity. Everyone did very well. Some performances were crude, which prompted some to leave, but that's a good sign. This means we are addressing truths that are important to our city. With an Indigenous-led organization running the show, we have created a safe space for honesty. It's time to be brave and speak out more, Denet Deal said. Denet Deal added that the 4KINSHIP Indigenous Futures Fund aims to continue amplifying Indigenous creativity. The potential of indigenous creativity exceeds our wildest imaginations. This requires unwavering support from all parties to pave the way for a transformative future, she said. A live broadcast recording of ++ILLUMINATE++ can be viewed on 4KINSHIP YouTube channel. More stories like this Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone wins SAG Best Actress Award Saturday night

Q&A: Joel D. Montgrand (Rocky Cree), star of “True Detective: Night Country” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” About the Author Author: Kaili Berg E-mail: This email address is protected from spam. You must enable Javascript to view it. Staff reporter Kaili Berg (Aleut) is a member of the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq Nation and a shareholder in Koniag, Inc. She is a reporter for Native News Online and Tribal Business News. Berg, who is based in Wisconsin, previously reported for the Ho-Chunk Nation newspaper, Hocak Worak. She initially attended nursing school but changed her major after discovering her passion for communications at Western Technical College in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.



