Fashion Show and Tell at USF Celebrates Everyone – The Oracle

About 15 people gathered at 7 p.m. Monday at the Marshall Student Center (MSC) Amphitheater for mocktails, snacks and body-positive fashion.

Eight models, including current students and alumni, took to the small stage to showcase an outfit they felt confident in.

Elizabeth Volmy, student body vice president, said it was important to her, as a student and nutrition major, to host the Model Call: Fashion Show and Tell event.

I want to enter the medical field and become a reconstructive plastic surgeon, Volmy said. Confidence is a big part of who we are, so being able to instill that in someone else is truly amazing.

Because she loves dressing up, this was the perfect opportunity, Volmy said.

Volmy read descriptions of why each model loved their body as they walked toward…Taylor Swift's Ready For It, Demi Lovato's Confident, and other pop self-love anthems.

USF alumna Ali Allah, one of the models, said she even crocheted the cardigan she chose to wear. During the panel after the short fashion show, Allah said his definition of beauty was his partner as he smiled and covered his face with his hands, sitting in the fourth row of chairs.

Her friends influenced the way she perceived her own beauty, Allah said.

They pushed me to believe in myself, she says.

Three models, including Allah, spoke about the impact of social media on body image, self-love and their journey to self-acceptance.

Senior Muhtaism Ahmed, an information science major, wore a gray suit with yellow details on his shirt and spoke about the pressures of having a hyper-masculine figure.

Ahmed also highlighted the harms of social media influencers over workout routines, diets and sports-enhancing drugs.

Kameron Talley, health promotion and wellness coordinator for the Student Wellness Center, said the event was scheduled to take place during National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, Monday through Friday. A counselor from the campus counseling center was also present at the event.

Junior Harley Vastola, a geography and information science major, said growing up in a Catholic suburban home didn't allow them to express themselves.

Now, Vastola said they like to embrace their androgynous style, like wearing a skirt over pants, in a way their parents would never approve of.

The fact that my mother hates it makes it even better, Vastola said.

The pressures of having an ideal body are felt by everyone, Vastola said.

Allah said that fear of others' gazes prevents him from wearing open-toed shoes. She has undergone chemotherapy and has scars on her feet. Due to the negative portrayal of scarred skin online, she said she prefers not to expose her own.

They depict people with scars as monsters. Allah said I have literally never seen a positive depiction of scars.

With her friends by her side, reminding her of her journey and her strength throughout graduation, chemotherapy and now her LSATS application, Allah said she is more confident than ever.

I was able to see my hair grow, be healthy, dye it, Allah said. I love it.

Talley asked students to do something for themselves this week and make sure they feel confident.