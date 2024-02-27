Fashion
Spring-Ready Dresses and Shoes Are Up to 89% Off at Nordstrom Rack
We're so close to spring I can almost taste it, and I can't wait to bring my warm clothes out of hibernation and say goodbye to fleece-lined pants, chunky knit sweaters, and puffer jackets.
I've already started adding new pieces to my wardrobe that are more suited to the rising temperatures, like dresses, shorts and sandals. If you are looking to do the same, Nordstrom Support offers more than 63,000 deals on spring-ready styles from Cole Haan, The good life, Steve Maddenand more at up to 89% off.
Keep scrolling to see 15 spring must-haves on sale to get your wardrobe started off right for the warmer months ahead.
15 Best Spring Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack
- CeCe Flutter-Sleeve Shift Dress$40 (originally $99)
- Yogalicious Softlux Florence 7/8 Flared Rollover Waist Legging$20 (originally $78)
- Cole Haan Go-To Park Pump$72$90 (originally $180)
- Dolce Vita Indy Slide Sandal$30 (originally $80)
- Go Couture ruched racerback sheath dress$33 (originally $158)
- Max Studio wide-leg crepe jumpsuit$28$35 (originally $118)
- Gottex Lurve Leggings$30 (originally $79)
- Max Studio Twist Waist Knit Maxi Skirt$10 (originally $98)
- Max Studio floral maxi dress with flutter sleeves$20 (originally $178)
- Steve Madden Ryann Bit Loafers$32 $70 (originally $90)
- Vince Niara – Block Heel Slingback Sandals$133$150 (originally $350)
- CeCe ruffled ruffled mini dress$35 (originally $89)
- Go Couture off-the-shoulder mini dress$36$45 (originally $148)
- Melrose and Market Ruched Puff Sleeve Top$24 (originally $30)
- Long sleeveless jacket dress Go Couture$24$40 (originally $148$158)
CeCe Flutter-Sleeve Shift Dress
With warm weather comes wardrobe transition, ditching chunky sweaters and jeans for more flowy styles like skirts and dresses. This versatile change of clothes is ideal for everyday casual looks, work and even outdoor weddings. One shopper said the dress was elegant but moved comfortably and was very flattering, according to another reviewer. The sleeveless silhouette features floaty sleeves, a keyhole back and a ruffled hem for added movement.
Yogalicious Softlux Florence 7/8 Flared Rollover Waist Legging
Comfy loungewear, like leggings, is always welcome in our wardrobe any time of year. This folded flared style according to one customer, it features super soft and silky fabric that's worth keeping in your outfit rotation for lounging around the house or running errands. We've seen a resurgence of the flared leg style in the last year, as it offers a retro alternative to the classic body-hugging version.
Cole Haan Go-To Park Pump
Nude pumps are a must-have for any shoe range. You never know when you'll need an elevated shoe option to pair with your favorite dresses and jeans. This three inch heel by Cole Haan is 60% off in nude and features a slim heel, leather upper and lining, pointed toe, and cushioned footbed that one shopper called the most comfortable heels ever made.
Dolce Vita Indy Slide Sandal
If you can't wait to put away your winter boots and break out some open-toed shoes, refresh your wardrobe with new sandal styles like this pair from Dolce Vita while they are 62 percent off. One shopper who said most sandals hurt her feet praised these incredibly comfortable braided slip-ons that have become their favorite summer sandals.
Keep scrolling for more spring fashion deals from Nordstrom Support worth adding to your virtual shopping cart.
Go Couture ruched racerback sheath dress
Max Studio wide-leg crepe jumpsuit
Gottex Lurve Leggings
Steve Madden Ryann Bit Loafers
|
