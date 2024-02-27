Jeans are bad for the environment, but a new discovery could help

Blue jeans, one of fashion's most classic wardrobe staples, also have one of fashion's largest environmental footprints.

Billions of pieces of denim clothing are produced each year, with the global denim market valued at $63.5 billion in 2020. To produce this classic garment, producers rely on indigo dye, the only molecule known to give jeans a unique and popular color. Although indigo itself is naturally derived from a plant, the growing demand for blue jeans throughout the 20th century gave rise to synthetic indigo, which is now more commonly used.

But indigo, whether natural or synthetic, does not dissolve in water to become a liquid dye. Instead, it must be altered using harsh chemicals that bind the dye to the clothing fibers.

Researchers in Denmark have developed an improved dyeing method this eliminates the need for harsh chemicals, instead using an enzyme for dyeing. This technology, described in a study published today inNatural communicationscould enable the large-scale production and application of indican, a molecule related to indigo, without toxic chemicals.

Eliminating these chemicals in denim manufacturing would mean healthier conditions for textile workers and less dangerous wastewater leaks.

A greener way to go blue

Indican, a precursor of indigo present in the same plants of the Indigoferous kind, is the key to this dye alternative. Indican is a compound that transforms indigo plant leaves blue leaves when crushedand it can be converted to indigo.

This was not the first study to use indican as an alternative dye. Scientists even designed it.bacteria to secrete indicanBut a major challenge has been finding a way to effectively use indica dye on the scale needed to supply the global blue denim market.

According to Ditte Hededam Welner, a biologist at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Biosustainability Center and principal investigator of the new study, their new enzyme is extremely stable, so it can withstand the industrial manufacturing process better than previous methods of using the indican.

To test other sustainable approaches to indica dyeing, the research team also used light, from the sun to household light bulbs, to dye denim. Their results show that leaving fabric with indican and water on a windowsill converts indican to indigo without even adding the enzyme.

It was a really surprising observation, Welner says. This may be viable, but it's too early to really compare them; the enzymatic pathway is much more mature, it has been known for years.

What is the impact of dyeing jeans on the environment?

The chemical process of dyeing jeans has been going on since the last century. The denim industry uses approximately 50,000 tonnes of synthetic indigo per year, as well as more than 84,000 tonnes of sodium hydrosulphite as a reducing agent. Textile workers are exposed to these chemicals which can be toxic and carcinogenic.

Toxic chemicals also pollute the environment near factories. Dyeing a single pair of jeans uses can requires almost 30 gallons of water , and the chemical additives used with the water are very alkaline and corrosive, so it can be difficult to contain the wastewater. Water contaminated with chemicals often ends up in waterways near factories, decimating local ecosystems and evendye rivers blue.

New methods from the Welners teams would replace these dyes. The researchers looked at 18 impact categories, including fossil fuel use, human exposure to carcinogens and water pollution. Using the engineered enzyme to dye with indican reduces environmental impacts by 92 percent compared to conventional dyeing, and using light to dye with indican reduces environmental impacts by 73 percent.

There is practically nothing that can pollute, whether enzymatic or photolytic. [light] dye, says Welner.

Simply reducing these chemical additives significantly reduces carbon emissions. Welners' team estimates that replacing indigo with indican would reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions from jeans by more than three million tons, based on approximately four billion pairs of jeans exchanged each year .

It's hard to predict what kind of niche it might find at this point, says Sergiy Minko, a chemist at the University of Georgia, but general directions to replace aggressive chemistry with green processes are the right direction, even if only a few steps can be taken. initially.

More Sustainability Hurdles

Get a FREE BONUS NUMBER when you subscribe

But technology doesn't solve all of the denim industry's environmental problems.

Only one pair of jeans is it is estimated that they will consume more than 790 gallons of water throughout the supply chain, from growing the cotton to dyeing and washing to achieve the desired colors and designs.

Adam Taubenfligel, co-founder of sustainable denim company Triarchy, calls conventional methods of producing jeans horribly wasteful. That's why Triarchy manufactures its jeans using new technologies not traditionally used in the denim industry, creating a vintage denim look without as much water or chemical release.

Because they successfully learned to recycle water from factories, Triarchy shifted from focusing primarily on water reduction to reducing plastic. The synthetic fibers used to make stretch jeans typically contain plastic and are a major source of microplastics.

Yet implementing sustainable practices is not always easy or cheap.

Welner says it's still unclear whether his team's new dyeing methods would be logistically and financially viable for the average manufacturer. The overall cost of switching from conventional dyeing to this is about seven cents more per pair of jeans for enzyme dyeing, or a fraction of a cent more per pair of jeans for LED light dyeing. But Welner says it's worth it because of the environmental benefits.

If major clothing companies adopted more responsible practices, Taubenfligel says, the environmental impact of jeans would improve.

In light of new technological advances at every stage of the denim production process, Taubenfligel is optimistic. I hope that over time we'll get to a point where all of these technologies will hopefully be adopted and we'll have a much cleaner industry for everyone.