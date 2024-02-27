The stars came down from the sky to dress Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks in this shimmering midnight blue Prabal Gurung dress





The stars came down to dress Danielle Brooks in this sparkly blue dress Danielle Brooks is an American actress famous not only for her exceptional performances but also for her bold fashion choices. There is never a dull fashion moment with the diva keeping it cheerful and vibrant with her stunning wardrobe. This time, she wowed her fans with a figure-hugging number from the designer Prabal Gurung. The actress wore a shimmering midnight blue dress to stay on trend. This exquisite blue-toned sleeveless number featured a body-hugging silhouette, sheer details at the neckline and shimmering details to follow. It even featured fringe at the hem. What added drama to the monochrome look was the two-tone fur coat the actress wore with the dress. Danielle's glamorous makeup look included shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden smoky eyes, highlighted cheeks and pink lip gloss. For accessories, the star opted for drop earrings, studded bracelets and a statement ring. Read also: Prabal Gurung on Alia Bhatt's dress, her homage to fingerless gloves and Chanel bridal inspiration This isn't the first time Danielle Brooks has surprised fans with her wardrobe choices. The actress chose a glamorous black ensemble as she browsed the Red carpet for the SAG Awards. The outfit included a long-sleeved blazer dress on one side and a layered ruffled dress in black and lilac on the other. The double-patterned ensemble commanded attention with its layers of mesh in a pastel color palette, elaborate floral embellishments and long train to follow. Danielle's hair was tied into a sleek ponytail as she opted for a glamorous makeup look that included mascara-laden eyes, winged eyeliner, well-structured contours and a brown lip shade. She kept her accessories minimal by wearing a pair of black strappy heels with the outfit. Read also: Kajol is the elegant lady in red in a stunning Prabal Gurung dress It's clear that Danielle Brooks remains dynamic, bold and trendy in her clothing choices. Read also: Kiara Advani nails Power Dressing in a fabulous red pantsuit

