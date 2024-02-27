The Despotic Origins of the World's First Men's Style Magazine

Your eyes well up at the crowing of the roosters, and the dawn is hazy through the skylight: you may be a knight of the realm, but you're damned humble, so your room is in the attic of the Grand Common. , the building that the King assigned to the nobility who, under his orders and dependent on his sinecure, reside permanently at court.

It may be early, but we immediately go from languor to ardor. And why? Not the nubile flirt slumped next to you in the boat bed, who you took away from the festivities late last night; and continued laughing between the bubbling fountains of Champagne, but preference, of course, because at court everything is preference, achieved mainly by taking a place in the long, long looping line of nose-to-tail flattery that follows each preening. , aspiring to become great lord to the next in a perpetual, shit-eating food time.

Speaking of which, you'd better shake a leg in your piss pot, boy, and look sharp: the King's rising begins as soon as he wakes, and his celestial majesty often rises before the sun that he honors by taking his name for his own nickname. Standing in front of the sun, after dancing all night despite being in his forties and advanced age, it has only been a few years since Louis gave up performing in public, dancing himself in masks and mass ballets which are so characteristic of this is the most showy and demonstrative court in the history of Europe, and perhaps any other.

In private, you heard him, he always struts and struts again everyone in fashion. To achieve this intimacy and the even greater promotion that comes with it, one must be in the right place at the right time to be able, for example, to hand the absolute monarch the silk-wrapped batons with which he wipes his royally invincible ass. Whereas to be one who cannot even gain access to the antechamber from which one can see at the stool the source of all sublunary justice and mercy is to risk the very antithesis of promotion; namely, ridicule.

Mercure Galant, the very first style magazine in the world, is published right here in Versailles

So, look sharp but also fashionable. Obviously, not being a noble by blood but simply a descendant of a recently created minor peerage, you have no right to wear red heels, much less the blue silk and silver lace jackets that the King has recently been introduced for senior nobles. But even if you feel a little rough, at least you don't have to wear one anymore. Wigs, however, are about to align with the monarchs' receding hairline. No: the sumptuary laws that marked the medieval era have essentially disappeared: nowadays, a man can wear more or less what he wants; and in doing so, perhaps without wanting to give the impression that he enjoys a much higher status than he actually does.

We may only be at the end of the 17th century, but the life cycle of French fashion is already well established: new looks appear and are modeled at Louis's all-singing, all-dancing court; then are adopted by the so-called great bourgeois of Paris, followed by the provincial nobility. Before long, every lady and gentleman in every cheap little town is asking their local dressmaker or tailor to make them a copy, and the quality must all change.

But in what? Luckily, help is at hand and since you're an early subscriber, between your own toilet and the Kings, you should have time to grab a little cup of hot chocolate a la mode (the Queens love it ! ; accompanied by a quick reading of the first edition of the Mercury Galantthe very first style magazine in the world, which appears right here in Versailles.

You searched the thing when it arrived yesterday. It's a big little hardback volume of about 300 pages, but with only about forty words on each page. Some of them are very bizarre, I mean, what interest could you have in reading the letter in verse from Madame la Marquise Deshoulières to Monsieur le Comte LT, on the vital subject of I shit you not to deworm your spaniel company ? There are quite a few things like this that the rich and notorious flaunt in its pages for everyone's benefit. If they could have photos taken of their new Baroque castles to impress and amaze, they would. The more substantial offerings are those of Racine and Molière, whose job is to write rather than simple witticisms.

It's a big little hardcover volume, but with only about forty words on each page. Some are very strange

An article on new medicines made for the king and presumably taken by him is more interesting, as is one on his official and personal seals. Obviously, you need to keep up to date with diplomatic and military appointments, many of which are also generous sinecures with little real responsibility. But the items that really caught your attention yesterday, and which you decided to peruse, were reviews of new books on gallantry which, in this day and age, means anything associated with the arts of seduction, whether whether personal, political or purely lustful, and an overall description. take stock of new fashions, both in terms of clothing for both sexes, and in terms of furnishing.

Not that setting a table and setting a body are exactly the same enterprise, but they went hand in hand in elite European culture of the late 17th century; while at the time, as undoubtedly still today, Paris is the center of this world, with the luxury products it desires. Up to a third of wage laborers in Paris at this time were engaged in one way or another in the clothing and cloth trade, whether as relatively unskilled seamstresses or in the Gobelins tapestry factory. in full expansion, created by the king, where the finest textiles are manufactured both for domestic consumption and for very profitable export.

Yes, the court of the Sun Kings, as the no less luminous Susan Sontag will point out in around 300 years, in her founding essay on the subject, was above all the crucible of this aesthetic sensitivity which was called, in the 19th century, dandyism and , in the 20th century camp. At Versailles, Louis XVI fused the desperate seriousness of political absolutism with the easy triviality of dressing up and putting on a show. For the first time in history, promotion has become purely performative.

This is why it is so important for you to know that young men these days are wearing much larger hats with many pompoms, much to the dismay of their elders. The gold lace strips are red ribbon, clearly visible. As for women's clothing, we also have to take a professional interest in it in a world where the monarch appears literally encrusted with gold (he received an embassy wearing a jacket estimated at 20 kilos, it was so golden and adorned with jewels), a gallant should be as able and willing to discuss the pros and cons of silver-embroidered skirts as he is the latest campaign to subdue the pesky, puritanical, simple cheeses of the North.

In a few years, the Mercury Galant will bear engravings of these grand new hats with their gold silk ribbons. It would continue to be published throughout the revolutionary decades and years, only briefly repressed under Napoleon. At some point he changed his name to Mercury of France, and it is in this form that the once glittering herald of coming eras of style subsists in ours. However, it is no longer a style magazine, but a vaguely trendy edition from the august publishing house Gallimard.

This is how Beau Monde ends: not with fanfare, but with hipster style.

Will Self is an author and editor of Esquire, most recently of the essay collection Why read. This article appears in the Spring 2024 issue of the magazine, out now