Monica Lewinsky wears Reformation's new workwear in Vote.org campaign





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Monica Lewinsky and Reformation are encouraging people to vote in this year's presidential election. In her first-ever fashion campaign, the 50-year-old activist sports the Los Angeles-based brand's new workwear collection ($58 to $798) in support Vote.org's voter outreach efforts, and 100 percent of profits from the line's graphic crewneck sweater are donated to the nonprofit. (The brand also donated $25,000 to the nonpartisan organization.) As Reformation notes, voters must register at least 15 days before the Nov. 5 general election. Some states allow same day registrationincluding California, Colorado, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, Washington and more. Reformation “It’s pretty simple: Voting is using our voice to be heard, and that is the most defining – and powerful – aspect of democracy,” Lewinsky said in a statement. “Voting is always important, but the stakes are particularly high this year, with voter frustration and apathy threatening to significantly impact turnout. I'm excited and grateful to work with Reformation to remind people to register, use their voice, and VOTE! A Ref woman is an empowered woman – and an empowered woman uses her voice. Zooey Grossman/Reform Shot by photographer Zooey Grossman, the “You've Got the Power” campaign features Lewinsky in office-ready pieces such as the Veda Ashland Leather Trench Coat in Black, the Dress in Mikol knit in black and the casual regenerative merino Lucas. polo shirt with the Sylvie belted skirt. She also wears the Lysander dress in a delicate polka dot print with the Monica shoulder bag, a sleek silhouette with leather handle (it's decidedly different from her previous 'hippie chic' handbag brand). Lewinsky's cool coordinated looks include the Caiden Two-Piece in Navy, the Moya Linen Two-Piece in Cherry Red, and the Classic Casual Blazer with Mason Pants in Oyster. Lewinsky was portrayed by Beanie Feldstein in Ryan Murphy's FX series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, which chronicled the late '90s scandal that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment. The former White House intern said THR in 2021 from his experience, “You go to bed one night as a private person, and the next day you are a public human being and the whole world hates you. And you could go to jail. And you're going to bankrupt your family… And just because I haven't been on the TV news every night for 20 years the same way I was in 1998 doesn't mean this story is over. Ten years later, I still couldn't find a job. I couldn't support myself. Shop some of Lewinsky's #refbabe looks below and check out the full campaign at Thereformation.com. Zooey Grossman/Reform Zooey Grossman/Reform Zooey Grossman/Reform

