Dior opens Paris fashion week with a tribute to modernizing designer Marc Bohan | Paris Fashion Week





In 1967, Dior was the first Parisian haute couture house to adopt the sleek new idea, imagined the previous year by specialist Yves Saint Laurent, of designer fashion ready-to-wear. Marc Bohan, then creator of Dior, rightly judged that the generation of women who came of age in the 1960s had a different state of mind from that of their mothers. It ships with individual fittings and the traditional three-month wait, and gives this new generation boutiques named Miss Dior where fashion can be purchased on the market. The Dior show which opened this year's Paris fashion week, organized in a white box the size of a provincial airport installed in the Tuileries gardens, was a tribute to the modernizing instincts of Bohan, creator of Dior for 28 years , died last year at the age of 97. The current artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, has instincts that tend to veer center-left, and it is the lesser-known Bohan, rather than the famous Christian Dior, with whom she feels a synergy in the Dior archives . Maisie Williams attends the Dior fashion show. Photography: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images It's probably not entirely coincidental that, as viewers watched The New Look, a dramatization of the often questionable wartime escapades of Coco Chanel, Christian Dior and their contemporaries, this Dior catwalk was emblazoned with the name Miss Dior , spray painted in capital letters. letters on coats, suits and handbags. Christian Dior's French resistance sister Catherine, after whom the Miss Dior perfume is named, is the most sympathetic character in the drama. It was therefore an opportune time to remind the global public of this special member of the Dior lineage. Actress Maisie Williams, who plays Catherine, was one of the show's front-row guests. But storytelling on such a grand scale operates on multiple levels, and the intrigue Chiuri was keen to explore backstage before her show was Bohan's way, researching the fabrics and silhouettes best suited to clothes that could fit with different body types, found a new silhouette. for the modern woman. He introduced straight pants and jackets because a jacket with one size is meant to fit only one person and every body is different. He was thinking about how his clothes could speak to a new generation of women. A model wears a creation bearing the name Miss Dior. Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA This was reflected on the catwalk by this version of Parisian chic which is based on a Rive Gauche mood board, flavored with Gauloises: tight black polo collars worn with necklaces with gold pendants, wide jeans and slightly flared pants with matching tunics. Lasting eight days, Paris Fashion Week now eclipses those in Milan, New York and London. A packed schedule of 108 fashion shows and presentations reflects the pre-eminence of a city that is home to the most powerful luxury groups. Topics of discussion this week will include how Sean McGirr interprets Alexander McQueen's complex legacy in his first show for the label, which premieres Saturday night, and newly installed Chemena Kamali's first show after the departure of Gabriela Hearst, which will be scrutinized for what it reveals about whether the house of Chloé will maintain the focus on sustainability that Hearst brought to the brand. The week will end with a historic show by French fashion veteran Louis Vuitton celebrating the 10th birthday of designer Nicolas Ghesquire. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for Fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Anna Wintour will show off her formidable soft power by hosting a fundraising gala for Joe Biden on Monday and announced that Vogue will score itself a podium spot for the city's Olympics by hosting a themed fashion show sports on Place Vendôme. on Sunday, June 23, before the start of the tournament.

