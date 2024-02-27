Dissecting Fast Fashion Theft – The Famuan





In the modern era of fashion, the Internet has made clothing accessible to the masses. Want that new look you saw Beyoncé rocking? Just search for the same item and you can find it at a cheaper price. This may sound like a deal in theory, but designers have grievances about this fashion theft. The average person might not care, but in theory, is it wrong? Major fashion brands such as Shein, FashionNova and Zara have all been hit by the designer theft debacle. Shein was recently hit with a RICO charge, which left the company in a controversial state in the public eye. The company is known for producing 6,000 new items every day for its millions of customers, keeping consumers up to date with the latest trends. The suit alleges that “Shein enriched himself by repeatedly committing individual violations, part of a long and continuing pattern of racketeering, which shows no signs of slowing down, according to CBS reporting.” Shein is the world's largest fashion retailer with annual revenue of nearly $30 billion, more than H&M and Zara combined. The main goal of fast fashion companies is to produce trends and bring them to market quickly. As a student on a budget, trying to stay fashionable is my main concern. Ethical concerns can be raised, but living in a capitalist society has diminished my ability to sympathize with the designer theft debacle. Stealing fashion concepts has been around for ages and there is bound to be inspiration drawn from years and years of fashion concepts. The average person doesn't have the luxury of splurging on a $500 Balenciaga dress or a $400 Gucci tote. Affordability and access are to blame for why big name designers have a problem with fast fashion. The ordinary person can now look and feel as expensive as those who can afford items above the average wage. Fast fashion brands aren't the only ones stealing designs. Luxury fashion brands are also at the forefront of the designer theft debacle. Gucci's Resort 2018 collection included a jacket that was an exact copy of 1980s Harlem designer Dapper Dan. According to Gucci, the jacket was to celebrate an iconic style of 80s hip-hop culture. Rather a tribute to the artist. Although their statement ended the controversy, others still had doubts about their integrity. American laws do not cover fashion when it comes to plagiarism. The U.S. Copyright Act of 1976 only protects music, literature, and art, allowing duplication of clothing designs. Fashion correlates and represents our personal identities. Identities can be threatened when others may copy and seek to display these same traits or forms of expression. Fast fashion has allowed people to look stylish on a budget. Ultimately, the problem isn't just in the design. The designer theft debacle highlights classism and raises concerns that the average person can be as good-looking as someone in a certain capital city. Fashion is based on inspiration. The style is based on an acute formulation of personal identity, which cannot be stolen.

