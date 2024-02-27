30 Gorgeous Garden Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Spring





A spring wedding invitation immediately conjures up thoughts of sunny grounds filled with fragrant flowers, clinking glasses of champagne, and an ever-so-subtle wind that (hopefully!) swings the wedding guest dress across the garden . Whether the nuptials take place in an iconic sculpture garden or someone's backyard, the daylight outdoor setting calls for simple elegance and practical footwear. The Best Garden Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Vogue The most suitable occasion to wear flowers is this! We love the Carolina Herreras Rose Print Square-Neck Midi Dress and the Oscar de la Rentas Hollyhock Ruffle Mini Dress, both houses consistently offer covetable floral prints. Besides floral patterns, some playful prints are also fun to wear in such a setting. If you're feeling fancy, try Rodartes' pink mushroom-print silk briefs, but if graphic prints are more your speed, opt for Dries Van Notens' quirky checks and dots. Pastels are also a soft, romantic palette for a garden wedding, but they don't have to be boring. A caped version from Lanvin offers just the right amount of drama, and Acne Studios' lavender chiffon midi dress with an asymmetrical hem strikes a balance between sweet and cool. Over the past year, transparency and see-through dressing have reigned supreme and this will continue throughout this season (it's one of the top fashion trends of Spring 2024), so why not not adopt the trend with your wedding guest outfit in the garden? The Marina Moscones strapless satin and chiffon dress features strategically placed panels that discreetly reveal the body. Another exciting take on the trend are Prada's ethereal gazar and voile dresses. If you opt for this style, it's one to keep forever and pass down as an heirloom. Scroll down to see our pick of the best garden wedding guest dresses to wear this year. Floral Realism Dolce & Gabbana backless floral print midi dress Carolina Herrera floral print midi dress All floral skeleton velvet dress Sir Eleanora column midi dress Tender flowers Zimmerman Matchmaker floral midi dress Etro cutout floral midi dress Markarian Palma floral-print midi dress Pastels with style Lanvin cape effect dress with knotted ties Acne Studios long chiffon dress with ruffles and other stories draped asymmetric midi dress Clothing Catania silk satin slip dress Playful prints Rodarte backless evening dress in printed silk Burberry high-waisted floral print short dress Dries Van Noten Debbie Sleeveless Check Midi Dress The DoubleJ Column feather-trimmed midi dress Pure minimalism Gauge81 Punta layered strapless midi dress Staud Calluna ruffled organza evening dress Jacques Brezza sheer chiffon maxi dress

