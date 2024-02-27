Data-Driven Denim: The Fashion Sense of Biotech

“Fashion is like eat. You shouldn’t stick to the same menu” — Kenzo Takada

Biotechnology is reshaping the fashion world, combining science and aesthetics to redefine what our clothes can do. Far beyond simple style, these innovations promise to revolutionize sustainability, health and well-being. Yet the burgeoning field of smart clothing faces a paradox: Despite its immense potential, consumer enthusiasm seems lukewarm. For what? A recent study suggests a shock with the omnipresence of smartphones and wearable technologies, which already offer proven stability and functionality. But the story does not end there. Researchers are diligently unraveling the factors that influence acceptance and resistance to smart clothing.

Imagine a future where your jeans are more than denim. Textiles and fabrics are equipped with microchips and Bluetooth capabilities, turning them into personal data centers. Your favorite pants could track wear and wash frequency, providing insight into the garment's longevity – a boon for both the eco-conscious consumer and forward-thinking manufacturers. And even if your pants don't come off on their own, they might give you a nudge come laundry time. Or imagine a day when your wardrobe protects you against fashion faux pas, with built-in sensors alerting you to mismatched outfits or unseemly stains.

What really changes the game is the medical potential of smart clothing. The convergence of wearable technology, textile innovation and medical research is poised to create clothing that goes beyond just fashion. We already know about compression garments used in flight to combat deep vein thrombosis. Now imagine a post-operative outfit designed not only for comfort, but also to speed healing, reduce swelling and improve blood circulation. Or a T-shirt, perhaps picked up at a sales booth at a music festival such as Austin City Limits, that monitors your hydration levels, reminding you to drink water between those dancing sessions sunny.

And then there are my favorite “smart pants,” which could revolutionize physical therapy and rehabilitation. Built-in sensors could monitor movement and muscle activity, providing real-time feedback on exercise and recovery. These pants can even correct posture or provide therapeutic vibrations to relieve stress, a boon for everyone from office workers to athletes.

High-tech shoes could be equipped with sensors to track health indicators such as steps and calories, which would be invaluable for active professionals such as musicians who spend long hours on their feet. They can analyze posture and gait, contributing to physical well-being, crucial for artists who need endurance and physical stability during performances. Beyond health, smart shoes can offer interactive features tailored to musicians, such as controlling music playback or effects with foot gestures during performances, merging health benefits with professional utility in an elegant and innovative package. Review articles published in scientific journals have reviewed these interactive and integrative capabilities.

However, before we put on our futuristic clothes, there are obstacles to overcome. One barrier lies in our own behavior where individuals can use technology to perpetuate abuse, security breaches, and non-consensual “gaming.” Another important consideration is the diversity of the end user. This includes, but is not limited to, considerations regarding different bodies, physical sizes, abilities, gender, race, culture and practices in terms of norms of social interactions as well as challenges around what is appropriate in terms of gestures (i.e. which can trigger a function) and physical interactions. Two examples may suffice:

Sensors on early versions of Apple iWatch pulse monitor has raised awareness of potential techno-racial bias because the monitor did not work properly on tattoos with red or dark ink. The sensors had to be adjusted because darker skin was shown to reflect less light back to these sensors. Similar results have been reported for public sinks and automatic soap dispensers.

The Kinect motion sensor for Xbox required a workaround because it required a high-five with another person, which is an act that is not allowed in some religions with a person of the opposite sex, including Orthodox Jewish culture.

To spot these challenges in advance, successful wearables companies will need to be diversified; good design will require a plurality of organizations as co-designers.

Successful wearables companies may not look like a tech startup or a clothing manufacturer, but they could become something different. The clothes themselves embody moral and political history, conveying information about social class, politics, beliefs, and other preferences. Combining features unknown to wearable devices with something like augmented reality glasses could create gateways to a reality of your choosing. Hobbyists and enthusiasts will undoubtedly introduce the ability to create custom “mod” versions of their wearables’ programs. When we envision the future of wearables and the rapid assimilation of technology into everyday objects, environments, and context, we must view wearables as part of a somewhat unpredictable evolving ecosystem.

Safety, efficiency, and privacy concerns, particularly for data-collecting wearables, require careful regulation. Technological and textile standards for safety and efficiency must also be assessed for each product. The level of integration of the technology with the wearable will be an important consideration. Can “smart parts” be removed without damaging or destroying the textile or product? Businesses will need to develop trust to overcome consumer hesitancy, which includes concerns related to price, complexity of use, fears of malfunctions, lack of apparent convenience or use, and other perceived risks such as exposure to allergenic materials, radiation and electromagnetism.

But the promise of smart clothing is clear: a fusion of functional ready-to-wear, fashion and health at the cutting edge of technology. For those with their finger on the pulse of culture and innovation, this represents not just a trend but a glimpse of a future where fashion meets functionality in unprecedented ways.