Julia Fox's XXL hairy jacket and low-cut dress serve Yeti chic





Paris Fashion Week is officially here, which means the end of fashion month is finally in sight. And what a month it's been! Editors, models, celebrities and stylish onlookers have spent the past three weeks traveling to new York, London And Milanbefore arriving in the definitive capital of fashion. So what should you expect as we head into the final shows of the season? A top A-list finish, obviously. And, if previous weeks are anything to go by, we're also hoping for a few celebrity appearances on the catwalk. With designers including Dior, Saint Laurent, Cecilie Bahnsen, Chlo and Schiaparelli everything is on the program, the opportunities are endless. Luckily, we're already off to a good start with none other than Julia Fox yesterday on the podium of the Women's PFW Pressiat Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show [Monday 26 February]. And her outfit was just for the occasion. Richard Bord – Getty Images Wearing a silver gray pleated maxi dress with a very plunging neckline, Julia accessorized the cut with an oversized jacket featuring the most extreme XL fur collar. Wrapping around the dress's neckline and extending up Julia's torso, the jacket also had fluffy cuffs. Black pointed-toe platform heels complete the look. As for her beauty look, Julia's recently dyed icy gray hair had pink highlights added to her face-framing locks, while green eyeshadow peeked out from beneath her matching bleached brows. Overall, her look made quite a statement and we expected nothing less from Julia. We call it Yeti chic, further amplified by the piles of snow present on the edges of the track. Closing the Pressiat show on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week? Behavior of icons only. Follow Alexandria on Instagram.

