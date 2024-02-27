Fashion
FROM OUR FEBRUARY ISSUE: TONY FINOCCHIARO, TRUSTED LEADER IN MEN'S APPAREL
The entire MR team is proud to present our February 2024 issue. If you do not have a paper copy, do not hesitate to consult a digital version at Issue, and we will continue to publish individual stories here on MR-mag.com. If you have not received MR in print, make sure you are on our mailing list for future issues by completing this form.
Over the next few days we will be sharing profiles from our Custom Clothing section on the best clothing merchants, “Always Selling Suits!” »With hybrid workplaces the norm and corporate dress codes an anachronism, how can some retailers still sell so many suits and sport jackets? Here they share some secrets.
It has been more than 30 years since Men's clothing house was fortunate enough to hire a young aspiring trader named Tony Finocchiaro. Having started out in sales, he quickly discovered that his true passion was made-to-measure clothing. It now buys clothing for 632 Mens Wearhouse stores (seven new ones opening in the fourth quarter of 2023) and 109 Moores stores in Canada.
Tony lives and breathes custom clothing, observes John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands. He is an expert in sample selection. He understands construction trends, adjustments and nuances. He always knows the right styles to showcase and is always looking to give our customers and stores what they want and need. It could be a perfectly fitted piece of clothing, the right style, a new color or a new trend.
Made-to-measure clothing remains the backbone of the Mens Wearhouses business, approaching half of total store volume. 2022 was the year of marriage, so these record numbers were hard to beat in 2023, says Tony. But we got close. In fact, under Tony's leadership, the suiting business remains strong, outselling sports coats by a ratio of 3:1. We market at the point of sale by fit (skinny, slim, modern, classic) and , inside, per sample. We offer a wide range of sizes, from 34 to 60. We also carry MTM in all stores, manufactured in our factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. And since 1999, we have had a nice rental program for wedding parties, which now represents 20% of our clothing business and is growing.
Known for its great prices ($300, $600 for suits) and good/better/best assortments, Mens Wearhouse reportedly sells one in five suits purchased in the United States. Although most are black, navy, charcoal, and factor blue, colors sold in 2023 included pink, mint, and cobalt blue in spring and hunter and burgundy for fall/holidays.
Interestingly, Mens Wearhouse sellers do not earn commission, so they do not offer more expensive products at the expense of more affordable offerings. We let the customer decide, explains Tony. Apparently, this strategy has worked well in recent seasons, building camaraderie and team spirit on the sales floor.
Clearly, one of Mens Wearhouse's key competitive advantages is controlling its own prices. Most of the brands it carries are exclusive, including Joseph Abboud, Awearness by Kenneth Cole, Pronto Uomo and Black by VeraWang. Best-selling national brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica and Paisley & Gray.
Among Mens Wearhouse's many charitable investments, Tony is most proud to be part of a partnership with Kenneth Cole (since 2016) that supports veterans' causes to the tune of $6.5 million. These services include Hire heroes, canines for warriors, Fisherman's house, Help the United StatesAnd Semper Fi. Tony also gives back as a trusted leader among his peers, training and developing his team by passing on the knowledge he has acquired over several decades. When not working, he is known for being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys cooking, drinking wine, and supporting his Giants.
To sum up salesman and friend Vince Marrone of Paisley & Gray, Tony is the ultimate trader and class act. He has immense experience and an innate sense of men's fashion. It understands cycles and the impact of the past on what is happening today in terms of color, pattern or pattern. He masters his clients perfectly, which allows him to meet their needs while introducing just the right amount of novelty: measured, never too trendy, always in good taste. I particularly appreciate his warmth, kindness and humility as a person. He has immense respect for the people he works with and goes out of his way to share his knowledge. You know Tony: he's just a great guy.
|
Sources
2/ https://mr-mag.com/from-our-february-issue-tony-finocchiaro-mens-wearhouse-a-trusted-leader/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dabo Swinney players will have to prove themselves above all
- FROM OUR FEBRUARY ISSUE: TONY FINOCCHIARO, TRUSTED LEADER IN MEN'S APPAREL
- Forget about videos. Google Genie allows users to generate playable images similar to video games
- Biden responds to age criticism, roasts Trump for calling his wife Mercedes
- Actor hired as Willy Wonka for canceled event called it the place 'where dreams went to die' | UK News
- Boeing management and employees are 'disconnected' from safety, FAA panel says
- Sky Sports uses AI to create F1 campaign | News
- US Army cuts troops by 24,000 amid recruiting shortfall
- MARCH 29 | OCCUPATION OF BOLLYWOOD| HIGH ON BOLLY|BLOCKBUSTER FRIDAY Tickets, Fri March 29, 2024 at 9:45 p.m.
- Update from the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Board
- Brittany Mahomes sports an almost identical jeweled dress that Taylor Swift wore on the cover of 'Time'
- Biden tries a new line of attack against Trump: making fun of his age