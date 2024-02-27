FROM OUR FEBRUARY ISSUE: TONY FINOCCHIARO, TRUSTED LEADER IN MEN'S APPAREL

The entire MR team is proud to present our February 2024 issue. If you do not have a paper copy, do not hesitate to consult a digital version at Issue, and we will continue to publish individual stories here on MR-mag.com. If you have not received MR in print, make sure you are on our mailing list for future issues by completing this form.

Over the next few days we will be sharing profiles from our Custom Clothing section on the best clothing merchants, “Always Selling Suits!” »With hybrid workplaces the norm and corporate dress codes an anachronism, how can some retailers still sell so many suits and sport jackets? Here they share some secrets.

It has been more than 30 years since Men's clothing house was fortunate enough to hire a young aspiring trader named Tony Finocchiaro. Having started out in sales, he quickly discovered that his true passion was made-to-measure clothing. It now buys clothing for 632 Mens Wearhouse stores (seven new ones opening in the fourth quarter of 2023) and 109 Moores stores in Canada.

Tony lives and breathes custom clothing, observes John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands. He is an expert in sample selection. He understands construction trends, adjustments and nuances. He always knows the right styles to showcase and is always looking to give our customers and stores what they want and need. It could be a perfectly fitted piece of clothing, the right style, a new color or a new trend.

Made-to-measure clothing remains the backbone of the Mens Wearhouses business, approaching half of total store volume. 2022 was the year of marriage, so these record numbers were hard to beat in 2023, says Tony. But we got close. In fact, under Tony's leadership, the suiting business remains strong, outselling sports coats by a ratio of 3:1. We market at the point of sale by fit (skinny, slim, modern, classic) and , inside, per sample. We offer a wide range of sizes, from 34 to 60. We also carry MTM in all stores, manufactured in our factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. And since 1999, we have had a nice rental program for wedding parties, which now represents 20% of our clothing business and is growing.

Known for its great prices ($300, $600 for suits) and good/better/best assortments, Mens Wearhouse reportedly sells one in five suits purchased in the United States. Although most are black, navy, charcoal, and factor blue, colors sold in 2023 included pink, mint, and cobalt blue in spring and hunter and burgundy for fall/holidays.

Interestingly, Mens Wearhouse sellers do not earn commission, so they do not offer more expensive products at the expense of more affordable offerings. We let the customer decide, explains Tony. Apparently, this strategy has worked well in recent seasons, building camaraderie and team spirit on the sales floor.

Clearly, one of Mens Wearhouse's key competitive advantages is controlling its own prices. Most of the brands it carries are exclusive, including Joseph Abboud, Awearness by Kenneth Cole, Pronto Uomo and Black by VeraWang. Best-selling national brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica and Paisley & Gray.

Among Mens Wearhouse's many charitable investments, Tony is most proud to be part of a partnership with Kenneth Cole (since 2016) that supports veterans' causes to the tune of $6.5 million. These services include Hire heroes, canines for warriors, Fisherman's house, Help the United StatesAnd Semper Fi. Tony also gives back as a trusted leader among his peers, training and developing his team by passing on the knowledge he has acquired over several decades. When not working, he is known for being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys cooking, drinking wine, and supporting his Giants.

To sum up salesman and friend Vince Marrone of Paisley & Gray, Tony is the ultimate trader and class act. He has immense experience and an innate sense of men's fashion. It understands cycles and the impact of the past on what is happening today in terms of color, pattern or pattern. He masters his clients perfectly, which allows him to meet their needs while introducing just the right amount of novelty: measured, never too trendy, always in good taste. I particularly appreciate his warmth, kindness and humility as a person. He has immense respect for the people he works with and goes out of his way to share his knowledge. You know Tony: he's just a great guy.