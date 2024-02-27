Fashion
Spring fashion forecast: 21 trendy pieces for 2024
Spring is less than a month away! Punxsutawney Phil predicted spring would come early, and so far the groundhogs have been perfect. Temperatures are rising, birds are chirping and flowers are blooming. Before you know it, we'll be swapping our snow boots for sandals without shivering! A girl can dream.
This new season is placed under the sign of renewal. And since spring cleaning is already on the agenda, why not start fresh with fashion as well? There are so many fun trends to try this year, from statement skirts and shorts to icy blue and flaming red. Get ahead with these fashion-forward looks with a budget-friendly twist!
White dresses
Easy and airy!
1. Getting to work: This tie-waist shirt dress by Banana Republic Factory It’s so chic! White workwear, collars, and dresses are all trending for spring, originally $130, now only $91!
2. Cutie Cutie: Featuring a tie front cutout, puff sleeves and pockets, this midi poplin from The Dropit looks like a designer dress just $70!
3. Here is the summer dress: This sleeveless tiered maxi dress (with pockets!) is perfect for the beach, a barbecue, or a bridal shower (if you're the bride, of course) just $39!
Trench coats
In the trenches!
4. Keep up with the pace The Kardashians: Done by Khlo Kardashians Good American brand, this chino trench coat in stretch cotton Has a Celebrity's Seal of Approval Originally $229, Now Only $126!
5. Lightweight Layering Piece: This double-breasted trench coat is windproof and water resistant. Perfectly lightweight for spring and summer, originally $80, now only $73!
6. Oversized and under budget: Very trendy with an oversized cut, this effortlessly cool trench coat will keep you stylish come rain or shine originally $86, now just $73!
Ice blue
Ice cream, ice cream, baby!
7. Small blue bag: Made from luxury faux leather with gold-tone hardware, this light blue shoulder bag looks a lot more expensive than originally $43, now just $30!
8. Evening dress: Spice up your spring style with this draped satin cowl neck midi dress originally $40, now only $37!
9. Connect the dots: Decorated with Swiss polka dots, this flutter sleeve blouse is a nice top for warmer weather, originally $38, now just $28!
Trendy skirts
Get around!
ten. Denim for days: The denim trend is strong for spring, so stay on trend with this denim midi skirt by Petal & Pup just $69!
11. Shine and shine: In 2024, glitter isn't just for parties. Add some sparkle to your wardrobe with this sequinned midi skirt by Madewell originally $138, now only $116!
12. Pretty in pink: Channel carefree 90s style with this pink floral midi skirt by Free People originally $78, now only $55!
Roses
Will you accept this rose?
13. Flowers for spring? Innovative: Featuring a rosette accent, this off-the-shoulder knit top from Reformation is a high base just $128!
14. The power of flowers: This pink sleeveless long dress with rose print by WAYF hugs your curves in all the right places! Naughty and feminine just $79!
15. Roses are red:Looking for a long sleeve dress for a sorority party, bachelorette party, or birthday dinner? This hot rosette mini dress is sensual and beautiful $129!
Shorts
Who wears short shorts?
16. Short story: Designed with a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs, these Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High-Rise Shorts are ultra flattering. Available in a variety of other colors only $70!
17. Boys' boxers: If you've ever wished you could take your pajamas out of the house, then you'll love the boxer shorts trend! These striped shorts are comfortable and casual. $85!
18. Holiday atmosphere: These colorful striped shorts from Free People TO DO We it feels like we're on island time. Now all we need is a fair mai tai $78!
Burgundy Red
Lady in red!
19.Woven wonder: Don't be surprised if people are wrong woven bag like Bottega Veneta! We were drooling over the rich burgundy hue just $55!
20. On Pointe: These burgundy ballerinas in patent leather are trendy and simply timeless $28!
21. You better work: These burgundy tailored pants by Reformation are our new must-have pants for work $178!
