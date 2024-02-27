Fashion
Visit Gabriella Karefa-Johnsons Home in Bed-Stuy
The living room: The Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin sectional sofa on a chrome base can accommodate many friends. The pillows come from Marni Market, Ikea and the local 99-cent store, says Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Mid-century geometric Swedish rya-shag rug was purchased on LiveAuctioneers.
Photo: Annie Böser
Everyone notices it when Gabriella Karefa-Johnson walks into a room; with her infectious exuberance, she takes the party with her wherever she goes. You feel the same energy walking into her four-story home in Bedford-Stuyvesant, which is filled with an eclectic array of furniture and art found mostly online. I became very obsessed with live auctioneers, she says. I didn't really have the time, or the bandwidth, or the driver's license to go to estate sales and pick up the furniture. No need for her to call on an interior designer, she knows what she is looking for and what she likes. Karefa-Johnson has no time to waste.
The way she has pursued her career in fashion has demonstrated this sense of purpose, and she has worked hard to stay true to who she is. More recently, that meant quitting her job at Vogue to set out to create their own role in the industry.
Karefa-Johnson knew she wanted to work in fashion when she arrived in New York to attend Barnard College in 2009. She would have preferred Parsons, but my mother was very much like, “You have to get a liberal arts education “, she says. But I spent absolutely no time going to class. I spent all my time in training, seeing and feeling New York; This is where I'm supposed to be.
She was born in Long Beach, California, one of five siblings. Her twin sister, Christianne (aka rapper DoNormaal), now lives one floor away. The death of their town planner father when they were children marks a turning point for the family.
Basically, from the moment of his death, we kind of bounced back, says Karefa-Johnson. My childhood was very much about going with the flow, getting by, but it was a beautiful and incredible childhood where I got to experience a lot of the world. It’s the reason I can be in any room with anyone.
Her aunt Rosalee, she said, was her fashion inspiration. She was a model in the 70s and 80s, and I was able to discover fashion through all the ephemera she kept from that era. During her early days in New York, Karefa-Johnson interned at Vogue before being hired. She then became fashion director of Garage review. When it was all over, she returned to Vogue, style features with celebrities and A-list covers (the first black woman to do so); one of the highlights was the cover story with Vice President Kamala Harris.
I just started to get a little more successful and a little more comfortable, and I needed a bigger space that would be a sanctuary to come back to from the road because I'm always on the road, and I happened to find this bad boy, she said. Renting is a little less of a commitment, and I can make sure I'm working towards this type of permanent housing for myself.
She shares how she got the black marble coffee table in the living room on Facebook Marketplace. And when I wrote to the seller, it turned out to be Yumi Nu, an amazingly curvy model who, I discovered, lived just around the corner, as did Paloma Elsesser, Kimberly Drew, Nikki Ogunnaike, Tina Leung and many more. Bed-Stuy gave me fabulous neighbors!
Karefa-Johnson in the foyer of her house. She always keeps one of her suitcases there, ready to pack up and leave; I don't want to carry it from downstairs.
Photo: Annie Böser
The fireplace holds thank you notes from fashion designers and the walls are covered in artwork and photographs.
Photo: Annie Böser
The Songye wooden mask was purchased on LiveAuctioneers. As for the mirror-tiled dining table, I saw it in a warehouse with an open garage door while Ubering on Atlantic Avenue and came back the next day to pick it up.
Photo: Annie Böser
Karefa-Johnson converted one of the bedrooms into a closet. The Louis Durotesque purple suede ribbon chairs are from Chairish. The rug is by Giancarlo Valle for Nordic Knots. The coffee table is from Ikea and the Chanel chess set was a gift from the brand.
Photo: Annie Böser
See everything
|
