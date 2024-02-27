Zara Tindall looks so elegant in a belted coat dress at Windsor memorial service





Zara Tindall was spotted alongside other prominent members of the British royal family, as well as a host of European royals for a special church service on Tuesday morning where she was the epitome of elegance. Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted entering St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing a chic collarless navy coat dress with an A-line silhouette. The garment had a half leather belt that outlined the look at the waist. © Getty Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by Princess Anne The royal walked arm in arm with her husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall, 45, wearing an outfit accessorized with a pair of navy suede stilettos and an eye-catching black fascinator headband placed in her hair. styled in loose waves. © Getty Zara Tindall arrived alongside her husband Mike Tindall and her mother, Princess Anne To complete her look, Zara donned a pair of classic black leather gloves and a pair of gold and pearl earrings. Her makeup was kept clean and natural with a subtle rosy cheek and icy pink lips. © Getty Zara wore her coat dress with a bold headband and leather gloves Also in attendance was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who wore a fitted gray cropped blazer with a matching turned skirt in the same charcoal gray. She wore the ensemble with a pair of black stockings, black stilettos and a tasteful black headband with netting that covered her face. © Getty Princess Anne and Sarah Ferguson were seen with Princess Beatrice Zara's mother, Princess Anne, was also seen entering the chapel with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. The Princess Royal, 73, wore a black cape with a pair of black knee-high boots and an ornate hat. © Getty Members of the royal family attended the Thanksgiving ceremony in honor of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St. George's Chapel. The memorial service was held to commemorate the life of the late King Constantine of Greece, who died last January. The late monarch was the godfather of Prince William as a first cousin of King Charles. Constantine was the formerly distant first cousin and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh. Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal represented Greece. Marie-Chantal looked stunning in an oxblood midi dress with an off-the-shoulder pashmina and matching suede heels. Princess Nina of Greece and Prince Philippos were also spotted with the princess sporting a divine navy textured peplum look with a floral headband. © Getty Crown Princess Marie Chantal looked stunning in oxblood Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia were also in attendance. The Spanish queen got the navy memo by wearing a cape with fur around her neck and her go-to Magrit heels. © Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived in style Zara's fashion moment at Windsor Castle this week marks a significant departure from her most recent wardrobe on holiday with husband Mike during their snow-capped getaway. ©Instagram Mike and Zara braved the freezing conditions The royal couple were seen relaxing in Iceland, settling in for a cute selfie in black puffer jackets with Zara sporting a patterned wool hat. Then, the two adventurers showed off their daring side by wearing matching wetsuits as they braved the sub-zero temperatures in Icelandic waters. ©Instagram Zara and Mike donned wetsuits to brave sub-zero temperatures in Icelandic waters The couple had already taken a romantic break of a different kind. Zara and Mike spent January in Australia for the glitzy Magic Millions race day events. DISCOVER:Mike Tindall reveals incredibly rare details about the birth of his son Lucas The King's niece was seen in a range of fabulous race day looks, including a waist-cinching white, peach and blue floral dress for the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Race Day with plated sleeves, a collar top and a flowing skirt. She styled the Leo Lin garment with a dramatic embellished fascinator and a pair of statement silver heels. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

