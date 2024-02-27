Melbostad Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





This September will mark 20 years since Andreas Melbostad's New York Fashion Week debut as creative director of Phi, a line backed by Susan Dell. A little less than two years ago, the Norwegian designer, with an impressive track record including stints at Calvin Klein and DKNY, with Alber Elbaz at Lanvin and as head of Diesel Black Golds mixed collections, launched his own line, made in Italy, from his home. based in Oslo. He said he was looking to create a new Scandinavian vision. By this he means focusing on using sustainable materials to create small, evolving collections focused on function rather than trends. Invariably they take the weather into account, as it is so erratic in the Nordics, which means there is a lot of outerwear, most of which refers to military and utility clothing. The Falls collection included many familiar silhouettes, but the designer worked his clothes inside and out (one parka-blazer, he noted on a call, had a recycled wool lining) as well as inside out (inspired by military linings, a men's coat was made from wool fleece jersey). These changes took place everywhere; there was a pair of men's cargos made from quilted nylon rather than cotton. Similarly, a men's biker was made from recycled wool felt; for women, there was a leather-wool hybrid mattress topper. Melbostad explained that her deep dive into women's fashion this season allowed her to create certain elements of the collection that add a kind of sex appeal and a more dynamic feel. At Phi, the designer often played with corsetry, and this collection included a sheath skirt. Melbostad worked on the women's silhouette in two ways: keeping it straight and narrow in the case of jeans with inset stretch panels and a form-fitting neoprene dress and softening it elsewhere. A hybrid bomber trench, for example, had a defined waist and a rolled-up hem, a curved shape that developed more dramatically in bubble miniskirts (including one in parachute fabric). The fabric was delicately gathered at the neckline of a short jacket. This back-and-forth between a higher and tighter pant cut, syncopated with small bursts of volume, was in keeping with overall seasonal themes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/fall-2024-ready-to-wear/melbostad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos