Groom's mother attends wedding with tiara after dress code goes backstage for bride

One of the most important wedding rules is the dress code, along with the unwritten rule to never upstage the bride.

Recently, Jodi Jones took to TikTok to show off what she wore to her son's wedding. The ensemble included a light blue ball gown with white elbow-length gloves and a tiara.

My son is getting married today and the dress code invitation says, 'Upstage the bride,'” Jones said in her video. Challenge accepted.

Her clip went on to be viewed over two million times, with many commenters poking fun at how funny they found the concept of the dress code.

Behind the stage, the bride…I like confident women, one comment joked.

The fact that it was said behind the scenes that you and the bride chose a powder/baby blue instead of white is incredible, another commenter pointed out.

Plot twist: only your invitation pointed to the bride backstage, a third person guessed it.

The mother was on her way to attend the wedding of her son, Geoffrey Jones, and his partner, Joo. The two first met on Tinder in December 2020 and got engaged three years later.

Marriages are serious, Geoffrey said Today. It was going to be a room full of people who loved and supported us and we wanted it to be fun. We have a lot of fashionable and crazy friends.

We really wanted to give people a chance to show themselves and celebrate their wedding fantasies, he added.

The couple was so excited about their wedding fashion that they both changed outfits four times during their special day.

They greeted guests in suits – Joos was gray and Geoffreys had a blue floral print with a large gold brooch. For the ceremony, they both wore black suits, although Joo didn't wear a shirt.

For the reception, Geoffrey donned a pink satin blazer with a diamond brooch and Joo wore white pants with a sequined and fringed poncho. Afterward, Geoffrey wore a shimmering green and blue blazer.

My mother-in-law and grandmothers arrived in tiaras, my two-year-old niece dressed as Princess Elsa and two of my best friends wore ball gowns with sequins and shawls, Geoffrey said. My dream was for our married guests to show up in their wedding dresses.

As for what her mother thought of the theme, she said she had no complaints.

All a parent hopes for is for their child to be happy, Jodi said of the wedding theme. Knowing that my son found the love of his life and that they share such a special and fun bond made me elated. I was going to find something low key to wear, but when I saw this dress I just couldn't help myself… It was such a fun, beautiful and emotional day for all of us.

This isn't the first time a couple has introduced a unique dress code for their wedding. A bride took black tie attire even further by asking all her guests to dress entirely in black for her wedding.

In September, Jordan Bussey posted the results of her request on TikTok, where she goes by @jorbussey. When you ask your guests to wear black to your wedding and they succeed, the text on the screen reads.

The video showed a crowd of people all dressed in black suits or dresses, as they walked down the aisle to their seats before the nuptials. For the occasion, the bride and groom wore white, with the bride wearing a classic white wedding dress and the groom opting for a white suit jacket. The couple was joined by their wedding party, also dressed entirely in black.