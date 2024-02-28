Connect with us

Fashion

6 Controversial Fashion Trends That Stylish People Love

a woman in a fur jacket

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

Even for those who are conflict averse, there's no denying that someone might not like your outfit. What is considered a controversial fashion trend for one person, it's simply an everyday outfit for someone else. Right now, there are many styles that trendsetters are looking at and that some people are excited about. Take corsair For example. These simple cropped pants rehash a fashion trauma for some millennials, but a new generation of stylish people are finding ways to embrace them again and make them feel fresh.

Look, fashion doesn't have to be that serious. In fact, part of what makes the sport so fun is that it's all about creative expression, showing off what you like to wear and how you want to present yourself to the world. Don't be afraid to challenge the naysayers and have fun testing the controversial trends you desire.

Sweaters as scarves

Lisa Aiken gray suit outfit

At New York Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about people wearing sweaters tied around their shoulders instead of a scarf. It's a simple swap that can be perplexing but adds a chic touch to winter looks.

Madewell, Oversized Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

Madewell

Oversized Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

Frankie cable-knit cotton sweater

Free people

Frankie cable-knit cotton sweater

everlane pink sweater

Everlane

Alpaca crew neck sweater

Capris

a woman in capris

Those who lived through this period lamented the return of capri pants on social media, but that didn't stop a younger generation of trendsetters from adopting these cropped pants.

Stella - Flared cropped ponte pants

Liverpool Los Angeles

Stella – Flared cropped ponte pants

Slim fit capri pants with ribbed details

Vince

Slim fit capri pants with ribbed details

Iconic 90s Alosoft Capri

Hello Yoga

Iconic 90s Alosoft Capri

Fur coats

a woman in a fur jacket and jeans

The mob wife aesthetic has been trending on TikTok for months now, but offline, the fur coats at the center of the look are also popular. They're voluminous and lush, a bold statement to wear with jeans or a fancy ensemble. The best option is to go vintage, but these faux styles below are lovely too.

Short faux fur jacket

Azalea Wang

Short faux fur jacket

Goldie 5 faux fur coat

Appeared

Goldie 5 faux fur coat

Faux fur coat with notched collar

With the girls

Faux fur coat with notched collar

Bows

a woman with a bow in her hair

Take one look at Prada's F/W 24 show and you'll see proof: the bow trend isn't going anywhere. Delicate hair accessories or clothing adorned with bows are both suitable.

Bardot bow barrette

Lélé Sadoughi

Bardot bow barrette

Noa Bow Pointed Toe Block Heel Pumps

Loeffler Randall

Noa Bow Pointed Toe Block Heel Pumps

Easy T-Shirt with Bow Tails

Simone Rocha

Easy T-Shirt with Bow Tails

Ballet sleeves

a woman in a white dress

As part of the larger balletcore trend, boleros or pullover sleeves have become a cool way to accessorize a simple tank top while still providing a little more coverage on the arms. For summer, try layering a bolero with a colorful dress.

Top Iris

Pack Mango, T-Shirt and Cotton Bolero - Women

mango

Cotton T-Shirt and Bolero

Cozy ribbed bolero

BDG Urban Outfitters

Cozy ribbed bolero

Bermuda shorts

a woman in shorts and a jacket

Great shorts, great style. The fashion world is often drawn to extremes, and loose, relaxed shorts are a hot choice. If you're unsure about the trend, try pairing it with more fitted pieces to balance the look.

Vida High Waist Casual Straight Shorts

AGOLDE

Vida High Waist Casual Straight Shorts

Pleated twill shorts

Totem

Pleated twill shorts

Becky cotton denim Bermuda shorts

Haikure

Becky cotton denim Bermuda shorts

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

