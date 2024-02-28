6 Controversial Fashion Trends That Stylish People Love





(Image credit: @naomielizee) Even for those who are conflict averse, there's no denying that someone might not like your outfit. What is considered a controversial fashion trend for one person, it's simply an everyday outfit for someone else. Right now, there are many styles that trendsetters are looking at and that some people are excited about. Take corsair For example. These simple cropped pants rehash a fashion trauma for some millennials, but a new generation of stylish people are finding ways to embrace them again and make them feel fresh. Look, fashion doesn't have to be that serious. In fact, part of what makes the sport so fun is that it's all about creative expression, showing off what you like to wear and how you want to present yourself to the world. Don't be afraid to challenge the naysayers and have fun testing the controversial trends you desire. Sweaters as scarves At New York Fashion Week, there was a lot of buzz about people wearing sweaters tied around their shoulders instead of a scarf. It's a simple swap that can be perplexing but adds a chic touch to winter looks. Madewell Oversized Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater This soft sweater will keep you warm. Free people Frankie cable-knit cotton sweater Play with texture and try a cable knit. Everlane Alpaca crew neck sweater Compare a neutral coat with a subtle pop of color via a sweater. Capris Those who lived through this period lamented the return of capri pants on social media, but that didn't stop a younger generation of trendsetters from adopting these cropped pants. Liverpool Los Angeles Stella – Flared cropped ponte pants Wear them to the office. Vince Slim fit capri pants with ribbed details Trendsetters will be everywhere. Hello Yoga Iconic 90s Alosoft Capri A sporty version of the trend. Fur coats The mob wife aesthetic has been trending on TikTok for months now, but offline, the fur coats at the center of the look are also popular. They're voluminous and lush, a bold statement to wear with jeans or a fancy ensemble. The best option is to go vintage, but these faux styles below are lovely too. Azalea Wang Short faux fur jacket Appeared Goldie 5 faux fur coat A coat for special occasions. With the girls Faux fur coat with notched collar This textured coat pairs perfectly with jeans. Bows Take one look at Prada's F/W 24 show and you'll see proof: the bow trend isn't going anywhere. Delicate hair accessories or clothing adorned with bows are both suitable. Lélé Sadoughi Bardot bow barrette A subtle solution is to add a bow in the hair. Loeffler Randall Noa Bow Pointed Toe Block Heel Pumps I would wear these adorable flats for years. Simone Rocha Easy T-Shirt with Bow Tails British brand Simone Rocha is a benchmark when it comes to bow details. Ballet sleeves As part of the larger balletcore trend, boleros or pullover sleeves have become a cool way to accessorize a simple tank top while still providing a little more coverage on the arms. For summer, try layering a bolero with a colorful dress. Embrace the trend with ease with a top designed for success. mango Cotton T-Shirt and Bolero This tank top and bolero duo is simple but elegant. BDG Urban Outfitters Cozy ribbed bolero Throw these sleeves over an everyday look. Bermuda shorts Great shorts, great style. The fashion world is often drawn to extremes, and loose, relaxed shorts are a hot choice. If you're unsure about the trend, try pairing it with more fitted pieces to balance the look. AGOLDE Vida High Waist Casual Straight Shorts The perfect casual jean. Totem Pleated twill shorts These shorts would be appropriate for the office. Haikure Becky cotton denim Bermuda shorts A cool take on the Bermuda trend.

