Sac State students and alumni design sustainable clothing for Sacramento Fashion Week

By Jennifer K. Morita

Transforming old fabrics and second-hand clothing into wearable works of art, four emerging Sacramento State designers watched their creations strut in front of locomotives and rail cars at the California State Railroad Museum on February 24.

A model wears clothes made by Sac State students and alumni, who were featured as “emerging designers” during Sacramento Fashion Week 2024. (Sacramento State/Jennifer K. Morita)

All four Hornets were featured as “emerging designers” during Sacramento Fashion Week, the city’s premier fashion showcase. Alongside six area designers, the event featured SalvagedRow, an up-and-coming line created entirely by students and alumni of Sac State's fashion merchandising and marketing department.

The showcase provided designers with valuable professional experience as well as the opportunity to put ideas and values ​​from their courses at Sac State into practice.

“It was my second show, and it was a bigger deal because it was Sacramento Fashion Week,” said SalvagedRow designer and Sac State senior Hyori Lee. “It was a lot more exciting and it definitely made me realize that this is what I wanted to do.” This whole experience has been motivating and inspiring.

The team also included senior Kayley Kirkaldie and alumni Rachel Zacapa and Oscar Perez. They spent the last few months designing and sewing their own individual pieces for a line that would look cohesive on the runway.

Because all four share an interest in sustainable fashion, they chose to focus on “upcycled” clothing made from reused fabrics and second-hand clothing. Kirkaldie, for example, made one of her pieces from lace found in a thrift store and old fabrics from her family.

“We are losing many species, especially butterflies, insects and other animals, to extinction because we are destroying their environments through our pollution,” Kirkaldie said.

Zacapa added that the team's inspiration for promoting sustainability comes from its fashion classes at Sac State.

“Every class talks about it,” she said. “They give you an overview of everything that goes into creating a single garment, from fabric dyeing to production, and how much waste is generated during that process.

“So it’s very important for us to extend the life of fabrics, whether it’s linens or second-hand clothing.”

Sac State has played a role in Sacramento Fashion Week since the event began as a small mixer in 2005.

“When I got here, everyone we came in contact with was students from fashion programs at different schools in the area, but the majority of them were from Sac State,” said producer Duane Ram of DMR productions.

Students volunteered to work at events and served as production interns. Ram even got involved in the campus fashion club and helped with college fashion shows.

In 2010, when Ram wanted to add the Emerging Designers showcase, he included Sac State students.

“The icing on the cake is the window. That’s where all the fun happens, and everyone wants to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, and it’s not all glamorous. …But they get the experience of how to put on a show and learn how to connect with people.

Sacramento Fashion Week, which is being rebranded as Fashion in the City, has since grown into a series of weeklong events featuring up to 20 designers. It is also a fundraiser for the L for Lupus Community Foundation.

The event highlights area designers as well as stylists, hair salons, makeup artists and everyone involved in producing a fashion show.

Sac State students and alumni featured at Sacramento Fashion Week focused on creating eco-friendly and sustainable clothing. (Sacramento State/Jennifer K. Morita)

“We do it because we love the city and we want to help all the artists and showcase their talents,” Ram said.

Sacramento Fashion Week hasn't taken place since February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit California. Then, in the spring of 2023, Zacapa learned that DMR Productions was planning to revive the event.

“I asked myself why not mobilize our talents to collaborate and try to land a spot at Fashion Week 2024,” Zacapa said. “We applied and were selected to become the emerging designers for the show.”

The week leading up to the event was filled with fittings and rehearsals. Designers also had to learn to adapt to last-minute changes, such as a change in the order of models walking in the show.

“And you just had to deal with it,” Zacapa said. “It was chaotic. … For a lot of us, it was our first big show outside of Sac State. So a lot of things were firsts for us.

Fashion Week marked the first fashion show for Perez, who graduated last year and recently completed his apprenticeship at B:SR Brand, a high-end fashion brand in Sacramento.

“I was really overwhelmed. … I felt a lot of pride, but it was also chaotic,” Perez said after the show, adding that he was grateful to the more experienced Lee and Zacapa for their guidance.

“I always feel like I'm going to have to do it alone, with no one to help me, but I'm forever grateful to have my colleagues and fashion teachers to really help me stand out.”

Before the event, Kirkaldie said she was nervous but excited to learn how a fashion show actually works.

“I’ve never seen one in person before, and I’ve never been a part of one,” she said. “I thought it would be a good idea to do this so I could put it on my CV.

“It’s great for Sac State because we’re opening more doors and opportunities for students to do things like this.”