Sound gets a luxury treatment with the new LV Nanogram portable speaker





Designed to sit like a top and clad in the craftsmanship of Louis Vuitton's heritage trunks, the new LV Nanogram portable speaker delivers luxury sound for travel and adventure. Louis Vuitton has been at the forefront of the luxury debate for decades, and for good reason. Even with one of the most powerful creative voices leading the trajectory of its growth today, the House never skimps on maintaining its artisanal traditions, and always finds a way to merge this with new ideas. The new LV Nanogram loudspeaker is a perfect reiteration of this feat, drawing on the heritage and unparalleled creativity of the House in three optimized and crafted audio variations, essential and timeless silver; soft, natural copper and khaki green Damoflage, a limited-edition colorway designed by Pharrell Williams and debuted with his own first collection. Lightweight, portable and a reverential reflection of the iconic Louis Vuitton Toupie bag, the LV Nanogram speaker was designed to deliver breathtaking sound, measuring just 13.5cm in diameter and weighing just 520g, combined with a metal body. aluminum and a color-matched metallized rubber ring. . It also features a removable hook allowing it to be attached to a bag or belt loop, emphasizing its status as an additional fashion accessory. A closer inspection of the LV Nanogram speaker's artisanal details reveals a natural cowhide handle reminiscent of those iconic LV trunks, adorned with yellow stitching and a red-dyed edge. This is attached to the speaker with Louis Vuitton-engraved steel studs, evoking memories of the fasteners that held the wooden reinforcement sticks in place on the House's first trunk models. The body also bears Louis Vuitton monogram flowers debossed; the perforated aluminum speaker grille is laser cut to reveal the LV initials; the rubber ring is decorated with 12 letters spelling out the name of the House, each of which is backlit by an LED when the speaker is activated; and the steel buttons are all delicately engraved with an icon to indicate their function. Lightweight, portable and a reverential reflection of the iconic Louis Vuitton Toupie bag, the LV Nanogram speaker was designed to deliver breathtaking sound, measuring 13.5cm in diameter and only 520g, and with an aluminum body and a color-matched metallic rubber ring, ready for a lifetime of new adventures. It also comes with a removable hook so it can be attached to a bag or belt loop, emphasizing its singular status as a cutting-edge wearable fashion accessory (check out how your favorite LV ambassadors wear it) . Once you have finished this story, clickhereto catch up with our February 2024 issue.

