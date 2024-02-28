A Fashion Editor's Guide to London

For editors, fashion month is always a highlight of the year: a time to see the shows up close, preview new releases and upcoming fashion trends, and chat with other people in the fashion industry to hear their thoughts on what's going on. This season I attended London Fashion Week, and the fall 2024 collections were full of experimentation among young designers and a much-discussed changing of the guard with Daniel Lee at the helm of Burberry. Lee presented his third collection for Burberry, comprised of strong outerwear; JW Anderson and Simone Rocha were among the most talked about shows of the season; and Erdem and Emilia Wickstead were stunned by their magnificent performances.

Besides seeing the new collections, fashion month gives me an excuse to create new outfits to wear to the shows. My approach this season revolved around great outerwear, mixed with some of the essentials already in my closet, so that's exactly what I packed and brought to the Rosewood London Hotel, which was my port of call. attached when I was in town. Ahead, check out my fashion editor's guide to London, including the places I visited and everything I wore.

Where to stay

The Rosewood Hotel in London

During fashion week this season, I called the Rosewood London home, a beautiful hotel which is one of my favorites in the world. The hotel is set in an Edwardian manor house with a large courtyard and traditional and modern interiors finished with molded walls and gleaming floors. Smartly dressed bellboys greet guests as they arrive, and rooms are outfitted with plush striped carpets, velvet seating, fresh flowers, and bedding so indulgent that I inquired about the vendors. Beyond the beautiful design, the impeccable service and attention to detail sets it apart. Thoughtful elements such as pillowcases monogrammed with my initials provided special touches that immediately made me feel at home and planned to return on my next (and every) visit to London.

Where to go

Chiltern Fire Station

The Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in Marylebone is always one of my first stops in London. The beautiful indoor-outdoor space draws a big crowd and I always return for the excellent tuna tartare and fresh shellfish.

Airmail Newsstand

I have always been drawn to stores with excellent magazines and books. The Air Mail newsstand, directly opposite Chiltern Fire Station in Marylebone, is always worth a visit.

Marquis 1824

Marchesi 1824 is an Italian bakery owned by Prada. Fashion insiders flock to its Milan location for fancy pastries, chocolates and treats, but there's also a London outpost on Mount Street.

Scarf Bar

Named one of the 50 best bars in the world, the Scarfes Bar lives up to its reputation. This club venue offers craft cocktails and bar snacks, served by waiters dressed in tailored suits. It's conveniently located at Rosewood London, so it's a great place to meet fashion people between shows.

Line

I was considering purchasing the Margaux bag from The Row, so I headed to the London store to see it in person. Even if you're just window shopping, it's worth visiting the James Turrell artwork at the entrance.

Jamávar

Gourmet Indian restaurant in Mayfair, Jamavar is a place I always visit when in London. It's become a tradition to attend the last night of London Fashion Week with other American editors in town.

Restaurant Mont St.

The Mount St. restaurant space brings together modern takes on traditional British cuisine with striking decor and artwork. Works by artists such as Andy Warhol, Henri Matisse and Lucian Freud hang throughout the space.

What to wear

Nour Hammour designs beautiful outerwear, and I built this look around the brand's Birthday coat, a reversible piece finished in shearling on one side and suede on the other. This season I invested in outfits combining chocolate brown with black, so I tested the color combination again here by layering a black turtleneck and jeans with the brown coat, sunglasses and bag .

Nour Hammour Birthday coat

Citizens of humanity Zurie Straight in Stormy

Jacques-Marie Mage Grand Prix acetate aviator sunglasses

Bottega Veneta Andiamo mini shoulder bag

I recently discovered the brand Saison and immediately wanted to incorporate their faux fur jacket into my London Fashion Week looks. The jacket is finished in taupe faux fur and lined with incredibly soft suede. Here, I paired it with an organza top and tailored pants.

Season Louise Faux Fur Jacket in Cocoa

The Frankie store Gelso pleated woven wide pants

LINKED STUDIO Ingrid silver earrings

Line 90s Leather Top Handle Bag

I bought this satin trench coat from Khaite last year and have been waiting for a while to wear it. The Burberry show seemed like the right time. I wanted to wear it with black tights, but I didn't have a pair that was sheer enough, so I went to Calzedonia to buy the pair that I always see celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing. They were exactly what I was looking for and pulled the look together.