Dior celebrates the 60s and the origins of ready-to-wear at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — Sculptural figures resembling cane warriors, clad in flowing robes evoking skeletal forms, stood sentinel over the Dior show Tuesday, presenting a visual metaphor for the protection of endangered cultures. This exhibition marked a new chapter in Maria Grazia Chiuri's continued fusion of fashion and fine art at Paris Fashion Week.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Maisie Williams, Elizabeth Debicki and Natalie Portman were among the audience, captivated by a collection revisiting the 60s and the genesis of ready-to-wear at Dior. As the fashion house describes it, this era is a pivotal moment when fashion leaves the workshop to conquer the world.

Here are some highlights from the fall-winter 2024 Tuesday presentations:

Mumbai-based artist Shakuntala Kulkarni's sculptural cane-shaped backdrop provides a dramatic, armor-like backdrop for designs celebrating the freedom and empowerment of ready-to-wear for the modern woman . The collection revisits the 1960s with a fresh and contemporary vision.

The collection's shoes, with their buckled and strapped high boots, directly reflected the lattices of the rattan ceilings, while elsewhere the clothes paid homage to the cinched waists and A-line silhouettes iconic to the '60s. Yet Chiuri cleverly infused these retro elements with a modern twist, incorporating sportswear styles with round-shouldered coats that exuded a minimalist feel.

Scarves, a recurring favorite of Chiuris's, were omnipresent in the fall and were presented in the program notes as protective, enveloping and beautifying, as demanded by a free and worldly woman.

Highlights of the collection included a voluminous Asian-influenced black double-breasted coat, cinched at the waist and paired with a funky studded black leather beret, standing out as a testament to Chiuri's innovative historical fusion. Echoing the color palette of 1960s Diors designer Marc Bohan, the collection dazzles in white, orange, pink and neon green, with matching makeup tones. Exquisite pieces crafted in double cashmere and gabardine included petite dresses, trousers, coats, jackets and skirts, boldly cut above the knee, marking a chic and streamlined approach.

Dior's recent showcase was a deep dive into the annals of style history, offering guests a meticulously crafted lesson in the evolution of ready-to-wear.

At the heart of the show, the Miss Dior logo took center stage, elegantly displayed on a range of dresses, skirts and coats, each testifying to the brand's rich heritage. The house provided attendees with detailed notes on the origins of ready-to-wear, highlighting Dior's pioneering role in the movement. Following in the footsteps of Chloé, arguably the first recognized ready-to-wear brand created in 1952, Dior unveiled its first ready-to-wear line under the creative direction of Bohan in the 1960s. This initiative marked a important chapter in fashion and democratized luxury.

Saint Laurent's indoor show was a spectacle of light and shadow, attracting an illustrious crowd including Lily Collins, Diane Kruger, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana and Kate Moss. Walking through the nearly pitch-black room, guests were led by torchlight past opulent green-gold brocade curtains, setting the stage for a spectacle steeped in sensuality and intrigue. An opera soundtrack and the lingering scent of perfume underlined this.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello took his sensuality to new heights this season. The collection featured sheer, form-fitting silks in subtle, powdery palettes that meticulously outlined the models' shapes, reminiscent of an x-ray. Inspired by the iconic nude dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in her last public appearance, a signature of the famous house, it was a provocative yet elegant statement where the fabric seemed to blend into the skin. Contrasting this sex appeal, silk bonnets added a contradictory layer of coverage, mystery and class to the ensembles, alongside the allure of sparkly earrings.

The mood of the show was further heightened by the addition of large black patent leather coats, introducing a rich textural contrast that moodily reflected the shiny, oil-slick surface of the show.

This collection is one of Vaccarello's most memorable yet, striking a deft balance between revealing and concealing. Georgette suits draped softly against the skin alongside marabou feather coats that billowed with a timeless, ethereal weight. This fall showed that Vaccarello is a designer in evolution, demonstrating his ability to weave the house's historic elegance with a contemporary twist.

Fashion magazine Vogue is setting the stage for a celebration of fashion and sport with a special fashion show announcing the upcoming Paris Olympics. Led by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the fashion magazine announced that it will host a unique gathering of France's top luxury brands on June 23, coinciding with International Olympic Day and setting the stage for the Games to begin a little over a month later.

The Paris (fashion show) will be a tribute to the Olympic Games,” Wintour said in a statement. “It's a dream to make Place Vendme Vogue Worlds home. I can't think of a setting that better captures the rich history and glamor of the city. This event will mark an important moment, celebrating 100 years of French fashion alongside the spirit of the Olympic Games, since Paris last hosted the Games in 1924.

The show promises a fusion of fashion and Olympic disciplines, with renowned brands including Jacquemus, Balmain and Louis Vuitton, its men's lines now under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams.

Vaquera, the brand that first caught the fashion world's attention with a dramatic American flag dress and long train years ago in New York, has once again made waves. This fall, designers Patric DiCaprio and Bree Taubensee transported audiences to the vibrant energy of the '80s, infusing their collection with a mix of denim, fur, tulle and an undeniably punk attitude, while introducing a modern twist .

The duo unveiled a bold print on American currency in a bold homage to punk's rebellious roots. The design that manipulated the image of Andrew Jackson with graffiti and hearts and put the word FAKE on an image of the White House was not only a feat of artistic defiance but also a commentary on the value systems that dominate today's society. This striking print adorned everything from a button-down shirt and perfectly tailored tie to a cummerbund over naturally chic pants.

A brand that captures the essence of upcycling glamor with a disco twist has caught the attention: Germanier. Founded by Kevin Germanier, who has become synonymous with sustainable luxury, the latest collection was a tribute to the electric atmosphere of cabaret. He masterfully blended his commitment to environmental awareness with haute couture, presenting a simply disco-fabulous line.

This season, the show sparkled with stunning neon lights and sparkling jewelry, embodying the extravagant disco era. One standout piece included a dress adorned with shimmering disco ribbons, creating a dynamic cascade of color and light.

The accessories were no less dramatic, with a neon yellow boa and disco-inspired opera gloves providing style contradictions.

Germanier's innovative use of materials was evident in a micro-dress constructed from giant, shiny jewels. The collections' palette vibrated with bright colors, from airy, airy dresses made from acid-toned ostrich feathers to a mini adorned with multi-colored candy, showcasing the Germaniers' unique blend of whimsy and sophistication.