Get a prom dress for $5





The Godley Park Districts gymnasium will transform into a prom boutique this weekend to prepare for the influx of hundreds of local high school girls and their parents looking for the perfect prom dress.

This Saturday, March 2, marks the 11th anniversary of Melissas Closet and Crystals Jewelry Box, an annual event held to offer girls prom dresses for just $5, along with jewelry, shoes and handbags to complete their look.

Over the years, the organization has helped dress 4,500 girls affordably for one of the most important days of their high school careers.

While they are at the event looking for the perfect dress, girls can also get their hair and makeup done.

The whole intention is to make them feel special for a day, said Laurie Becker, coordinator of Melissas Closet and Crystals Jewelry Box.

Last year, Becker said she sold 706 prom dresses. The dresses are available in all sizes, long and short, and the selection this year could reach more than 2,000 dresses.

Each year, certain dresses are removed from the collection and donated to local charities.

The event does not happen by itself. Becker said more than 100 volunteers usually come out to help hang up and sort the dresses in the days leading up to the event.

The staff at Whitmore Ace Hardware launched Melissas Closet and Crystals Jewelry Box in honor of Melissa Michalowski and her friend Crystal Carr. The two friends were both Reed-Custer High School students when they were killed in a car crash in 2008.

Michalowski worked at Whitmore Ace Hardware in Braidwood, and she is remembered for her cheerful attitude and smile. The staff wanted to do something positive in Michalowski's honor and knew that many students his age struggled to afford the high price of prom.

The organization began selling 120 dresses for $5 in a classroom at Reed-Custer High School, and over the years the event grew into what it is today.

Becker recommends prom shoppers arrive early this Saturday.

It's a fun atmosphere, Becker said.

Gently used prom dresses as new are accepted year-round in preparation for each year's big event in March. Donations can be dropped off at any Whitmore Ace Hardware location.

Melissas Closet and Crystals Jewelry Box will be held Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Godley Park District, 500 S. Kankakee St. For more information, visit www.melissascloset.org.

Volunteers are needed Friday in Godley starting at 9 a.m. Many hands are needed to set up the dressing rooms and tables for jewelry, shoes, handbags and the stage for beauticians. Additionally, all dresses must be displayed on racks.

On Saturdays, volunteers start at 8 a.m. and enter through Door C. They help with checkout, make coffee and cookies in the kitchen, return robes from the locker room, help students and much more.

Teardown begins at 1 p.m. Saturday when volunteers will gather and bag dresses, pack shoes, take down decorations and move shelves to storage. Cleaning is usually finished around 3:30 p.m.

