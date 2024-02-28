Here are the best looks from the Milan Fall 2024 fashion shows

Way of life

Of sawdustFrom impeccably dressed middle-aged Milanese women to influencers like Chiara Biasi and Chiara Ferragni, Milan deserves its reputation as Italy's fashion capital.

The city's fall 2024 shows concluded Monday with a signature mix of sleek and seductive styles. As always, Italian couture and craftsmanship were in the spotlight, and influences ranged from menswear to boudoir.

Virtually every show featured stunning coats, from Max Maras' plush cocoons to Iceberg's oversized trench coats. They will be useful on sheer dresses paired with granny panties, the way trendy girls dress for today's parties. Leathers and elaborate knits abounded, often asymmetrical and cinched with wide belts. Color-wise, earthy shades of moss, umber and eggplant reflected the season, while unexpected red and yellow added splashes of color without warning.

The game of designer musical chairs continues and several creative directors presented their first collections. Adrian Appiolaza created a Moschino line in just six weeks following the tragic death of his predecessor Davide Renne days into his tenure. Walter Chiapponi joined Blumarine in November, while Matteo Tamburini took over at Tods. Meanwhile, London-based, Sweden-raised Ethiopian designer Feben showed for the first time in Milan, thanks to the project's generous support from Dolce & Gabbana.

Here's a look at the 36 most successful Milan FW cuts.

1. Versace

Rianne Van Rompaey walks the runway during the Versace Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

VersaceThe wavy red leather dress looked just as sexy on the model as it did on Anne Hathaway, who graced the front row.

2. Ferragamo

A model walks the runway during the Salvatore Ferragamo Ready-to-Wear show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ferragamo Designer Maximilian Davis chose olive green, then elevated the military color with leather tailorings and wide padded belts.

3. Dolce & Gabbana

A model walks the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana Ready-to-Wear show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

I save the best for last, Dolce & Gabbana closed her seductive show with the super strutting Naomi Campbell in a black lingerie look.

4. Moschino

A model walks the runway during the Moschino Ready to Wear fall/winter 2024-2025 fashion show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

MoschinoThis iconic smiley face sweater will turn eyebrows upside down. The same will be true for the LOVE wellness t-shirt and the PEACE sweater dress from the brand's new creative director, Adrian Appiolaza.

5. MM6 Maison Margiela

A model walks the runway during the MM6 Maison Margiela Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It's simple. THE MM6 Maison Margiela The design team focuses on the essentials effortlessly.

6. Todd

Model on the catwalk at the Tods RTW Fall 2024 show as part of Milan Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week. WWD via Getty Images

Todd Creative director Matteo Tamburini transforms the house's famous leathers into a hooded top, a soft bag and a wide belt with a buckle inspired by vintage Alfa Romeo grilles.

7. Roberto Cavalli

A model walks the runway during the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Fausto Puglisis, a rock-solid collection for Roberto Cavalli featured glamorous marble-print pieces. Whether it was Calacutta or Portoro, they were in the same vein.

8. Emporio Armani

A model wearing the Emporio Armani Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Giorgio Armani eliminated padding from men's clothing more than 40 years ago, and its Emporio tailoring was suitably soft.

9. Etro

A model on the catwalk during the Etro Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

With a riot of prints, rich embellishments and sumptuous embroidery, Marco de Vincenzo has perfected Etros models.

10. Luisa Beccaria

A model wearing a Luisa Beccaria dress.

Luisa BeccariaBranded fresh floral dresses for day and night bloom beautifully.

11. Fendi

A model on the Fendi RTW fall 2024 runway. WWD via Getty Images

With Fendi descendant Delfina Delettrez Fendi as eternal muse, how could Kim Jones' fall collection be anything but devastatingly chic?

12. Max Mara

A model participating in the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Ready-to-Wear show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Coat specialist Max Mara never disappoints. A cozy gray cocoon on a short day is instantly iconic.

13. Giorgio Armani

A model at the Giorgio Armani RTW fall 2024 show. WWD via Getty Images

With purity of line and adornment, Giorgio ArmaniEvening dresses are modern marvels.

14. Bottega Veneta

A model at the Bottega Veneta Ready-to-wear fall-winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bottega VenetaMatthieu Blazy not only inflated the volume, he draped and reshaped it.

15. Marni

A model walking during the Marni Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

MarniFrancesco Risso invited Ye, the former Kany West, and his wife, Bianca Censori, to view his collection in a tunnel completely covered in white paper. The ideal place to showcase its forms.

16. Gucci

A model for the Gucci Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

To be brief, shorts are a must for winter. Gucci models followed him down the runway in versions knitted and bedazzled by creative director Sabato de Sarno.

17.Diesel

A model on the podium for the Diesel RTW fall 2024. WWD via Getty Images

Only Diesel might make a mini skirt and midriff shirt seem maximalist. All it took was a colorful paint print and faux fur trim.

18. Prada

A model walking during the Prada Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Like a beautiful gift, this Prada The cocktail dress is topped with bows. Miuccia Prada and her co-creative director Raf Simons beribboned their candles.

19. Philipp Plein

A model from the Philipp Plein show. Getty Images

Philip Plein repeated its PP monogram over and over again, making its alliterative logo an object of lust.

20. Ferrari

A model walking in the Ferrari RTW fall 2024 show. WWD via Getty Images

Ferrari put the pedal to the metal with this exciting collection from Rocco Iannone, which opens with a fleet of elegant pieces racing red ready-to-wear reminiscent of supercars.

21. Sportmax

A model on the podium of the Sportmax collection fashion show. AFP via Getty Images

Scarlet dresses are a major trend at this season's award shows. SportmaxS's midi stunner is red carpet ready.

22. Tom Ford

A model showing off an outfit at the Tom Ford RTW Fall 2024 show. WWD via Getty Images

With screen sirens Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman and Eva Green heating up the FROW, Tom Ford Designer Peter Hawkings sent out some steamy three-piece suits.

23. Jil Sander

A model walking the Jil Sander RTW fall 2024 runway. WWD via Getty Images

Models walked the catwalk in Luke and Lucie Meiers. Jil Sander collection.

24. MSGM

A model walking during the MSGM Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It was not the Capotes swans, but their ugly offspring, that inspired Massimo Giorgettis' downtown aesthetic. MSGM.

25. Missoni

A model at the Missoni RTW fall 2024 show. WWD via Getty Images

At the end of the day, MissoniS's legendary knits are even more fun in a symphony of stripes.

26. Bally

A model walking in the Bally RTW Fall 2024 show. WWD via Getty Images

With the precision of a Swiss watch, Bally artistic director Simone Bellotti unveiled a buttoned and polished collection.

27. Ermanno Scervino

A model on the catwalk at the Ermanno Scervino fashion show. Getty Images

When a woolen fabric is processed into lace and made into a bra and skirt, you know it's Ermanno Scervino.

28. La DoubleJ

A model in a La DoubleJ outfit.

Creator JJ Martin is in its renaissance era, and that means swirling Florentine prints in mineral colors.

February 29

Ashley Graham walks the runway as part of the Feben support by Dolce Gabbana Ready-to-wear fall/winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

FEBRUARY is ahead of the curves. The designer of the same name pays homage to Ashley Graham with this form-fitting confection.

30. Philosophy of Lorenzo Serafini

A model from the Philosophy Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

We won't keep you in suspense: Hitchcockian heroines inspired Philosophy of Lorenzo Serafini collection.

31. Blumarine

A model walking in the Blumarine fashion show. Getty Images

Animal prints are Milan's neutrals. BlumarineNew creative director Walter Chiapponi added a pop of color to a cheetah dress with a must-have coat.

32. Pus

A model at the Genny fashion show. Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario, Eva Longoria and Regina Hall are fans of Pus glamorous, for obvious reasons.

33. Alberta Ferretti

A model wearing a dress during the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Ready-to-Wear show. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti has expanded well beyond evening gowns, but let's admit that her dresses are stunning.

34. Chiara Boni The Little Dress

Anna Cleveland on the catwalk at the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show. Getty Images

The Little Dress is the French word for La Petite Robe, but Chiara Boni has showcased many Petits Costumes, like this pretty chevron number.

35. Iceberg

A model in a coat at the Iceberg fashion show. Getty Images

In highlighter yellow, IcebergThe brand's trench coat, bag and pointy pumps create a vibrant monochrome statement.

36. Brunello Cucinelli

A model in a Brunello Cucinelli outfit.

Brunello Cucinelli math: extravagant fabrics + graceful silhouettes = ineffable luxury.











