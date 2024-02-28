Monica Lewinsky urges shoppers to vote for her new fashion collection





Women's clothing brand Reformation has tapped activist and author Monica Lewinsky to be the face of its latest get-out-the-vote campaign to get shoppers to the polls this November. Reformation “You’ve Got the Power” Workwear the campaign was unveiled on Mondayin partnership with Vote.org. Lewinsky wears a variety of work outfitsincluding a red two-piece set, leather trench coat, sweaters and more. “Voting is using your voice to be heard, and that is the most defining aspect of democracy,” Lewinsky said. on the campaign landing page. The campaign said it aimed to “remind” people that they have “the power” and that they “must vote this year.” “This is an extremely important election year and trust in major institutions is quite low. We understood. We don’t want to be another brand, we just tell you to vote, so we partnered with experts at Vote.org,” the landing page says. Lewinsky told Elle magazine: in an interview released Monday, she has been involved with the campaign since its inception after being recruited by Lauren Cohan, executive director of Reformation. She said she was motivated to join the campaign after seeing an increase in voter frustration and apathy. “We all need to remember that we can't let this stop us from voting, that this is how we use our voice. That’s where our power lies,” Lewinsky told Elle. She said she was initially hesitant to get in front of the camera because photographer Zoey Grossman and Reformation had hired a movement coach to help her. (Photo by Reformation) “I don't know if this is going to sound cheesy, but I think one way for women to feel more empowered is to recognize places where they might need more help and ask for that help,” said Lewinsky at the magazine. Lewinsky has become an anti-bullying advocate in recent years and has participated in several anti-bullying campaigns. She was thrust into the spotlight as a 22-year-old White House intern in the 1990s, after President Clinton's affair with her was exposed. This project marks the third consecutive election for which Reform has launched a pro-vote advocacy project, Elle reported. The Hill has contacted Reformation and Vote.org for further comment.

