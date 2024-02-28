Sydney Sweeney's sheer dress and thigh-high boots complete the It-girls' spring outfit





Sydney Sweeney has been dubbed a style icon since she was catapulted onto our radars after starring in the hit HBO series. Euphoria. Her recent cuts, however, have cemented her place as one of the planet's quintessential fashion it-girls, especially when promoting her latest films. Madame Web And Anyone but you. After her mesmerizing sartorial performance on press tour, she taught us how to dress for off-duty, wearing the coolest sheer and boots combo in New York, and it's perfect for heading into spring 2024. The 26-year-old stepped out at the Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event wearing a bodycon dark pink turtleneck maxi dress by Tom Ford, paired with open-toe thigh-high boots by Victoria Beckham. © Getty Sydney Sweeney wore a Tom Ford dress and Victoria Beckham boots Her look was totally perfect for transitioning from winter to spring (finally), with long sleeves and a high neck for a warmer feel, but a cheerful pink hue and slightly translucent skirt that added an air of glamor to It -girl, allowing the silhouette of her white boots to peer through. To amplify the figure-hugging design of the dress, she completed the look with a wide corset-style belt from Alaa. Choosing a dress with sheer fabric and thigh-high boots instead of ankle boots gave the whole ensemble an edgier feel (the first item on any cool girl's sartorial agenda in 2024) while matching her shoes to her bag is a old-school class. sartorial style hack (one constantly championed by the Princess of Wales). © Getty She nailed her spring outfit in a sheer dark pink maxi and white accessories Victoria Beckham's eponymous brand is in the wardrobes of many it-girls, from Nicola Peltz to Meghan Markle, and this isn't the first time Sydney has worn the British icon's brand this season. In December on herAnyone but you press tour (I told you the outfits were impressive), she wore the most ethereal butter yellow dress from VB's SS24 collection. © Instagram/@sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney in a Victoria Beckham dress Sydney's current wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving…

