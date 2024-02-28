Cardinals fall in heartbreaking fashion to McNeese





The Lamar men's basketball team celebrates after Errol White dunks the basket against McNeese University in Neches Arena at Montagne Center on Feb. 26. UP photo by Brian Quijada BEAUMONT, Texas – In a defensive struggle that went down to the wire, McNeese got a three-pointer from Antavion Collum with :04 seconds left to give the Cowboys a two-point lead. This proved to be the final dagger in a thrilling, back-and-forth fight that went down to the wire.



Lamar finished the game shooting 22 of 56 (.393) from the field, including seven three-pointers. Unfortunately for the Red and White, they failed to get to the free throw line like they usually do, converting only five out of nine attempts.



The Cardinals were trailed by one, 35-34, and McNeese forced Lamar into three more turnovers on the night, but both teams scored 15 points on each other's miscues.



Adam Hamilton junior led the Cardinals with 10 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. He was one of two Cardinals to score in double figures as senior Chris Pryor also chipped in 10. Lamar forward Adam Hamilton blocks a shot against McNeese University at Neches Arena at Montagne Center on February 26. UP photo by Carlos Viloria. On paper, Monday's game was supposed to be an offensive explosion as the two best offenses in the Southland Conference faced off. At the end of the match, it was the defense that took center stage since neither team reached the 60-point plateau.



McNeese came out quicker, opening an 11-point lead, 17-6, but Lamar would fight back. After a CJ Felder basket to take an 11-point lead, Lamar went on a 14-2 run to take a one-point lead, 20-19, with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half. time.



The race was essential because it changed the dynamic of the competition. Neither team held a lead of more than eight points for the rest of the competition, and neither team's lead remained unchanged for long. LU forward Terry Anderson hits a three-pointer as the crowd celebrates in Neches Arena at Montagne Center on February 26. UP photo by Brian Quijada The Cardinals kept their momentum going throughout the half as they took a six-point lead into the locker room – closing the half on an 11-6 run.



Coming out of the locker room, LU recovered a basket from Pryor to take an eight-point lead, 33-25. It would be the largest lead of the half for either team, but the Cowboys went on a 12-3 run and reclaimed a one-point advantage with just over 15:31 to go. play in the competition.



With 4:54 left, the teams were tied at 51, which started the process of trading baskets between the two teams and switching sides of the lead. Down with less than a minute to play, Lamar called a timeout. Breaking Up the Errol White Group found BB Knight in the corner for a three to give Lamar a 56-54 lead with 46 seconds left. Cardinal guard BB Knight hits a three-pointer against McNeese University at Center Montagne's Neches Arena on February 26. UP photo by Carlos Viloria. McNeese was sent to the free throw line where Shahada Wells made 1 of 2 attempts, pulling the Cowboys to within one point. Lamar got the ball and was sent up the court for a one-and-one, but the first shot was off-target and McNeese got the rebound.



As time passed, Wells found Collum just left of the circle and Collum hit the basket, which was the difference in the game. Lamar had one last attempt at the basket, but Terry Anderson the shot was out of character.



The Cardinals must now have a short team memory as they prepare for two away games before senior day. The Cardinals return to action Saturday when they travel to Natchitoches, Louisiana to take on Northwestern State. The game against the Demons will begin at 3 p.m. at Prather Coliseum.

